Alison Hammond returned to This Morning today (September 1), fronting the show with Rochelle Humes.

The Brummie host had been due to present the show on Monday (August 30).

However, ill health forced her off air, with Eamonn Holmes stepping up to cover for her absence.

Today though she was back with a bang, and viewers couldn’t get over just how gorgeous Alison looked.

Alison Hammond looked ‘glowing’ as she made her return to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers react to Alison Hammond’s return?

Viewers were thrilled to see the ladies together on screen.

One said: “Lovely to have Alison and Rochelle together.”

Read more: This Morning viewers convinced Rochelle Humes flashed her knickers on the show

Another added: “Omg Alison is back. She and Rochelle are on the same show together. I’m all for it.”

A third added: “Love you Alison. It’s definitely what This Morning needs – fun and laughter.

“Welcome back girl.”

Another commented: “I’d rather have Alison and Rochelle than Alison and Dermot.”

Of course, Alison usually hosts the Friday show alongside Dermot O’Leary, but the pair have been on a summer break like regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Normal service resumes next week.

Alison and Rochelle presented the show today (Credit: ITV)

Alison looks ‘glowing’ upon her return

Others commented on how good Alison looked as she made her return.

She was wearing a long leopard-print dress and matching shoes and she teamed her look with a black cardigan.

Read more: Alison Hammond divides fans with ‘irresponsible’ comment about COVID vaccine

Her hair and make-up also looked gorgeous, with one fan commenting that she was “glowing”.

One This Morning fan said: “Can we talk about how stunning Alison looks!”

Another replied: “She is glowing!”

A third said: “She looks amazing. The hair [love heart eye emoji].”

Why was Alison Hammond off sick from This Morning?

Alison hasn’t revealed the reason for her sickness, but she did joke about it on social media earlier this week.

Posting a video of an Alison Hammond cardboard cutout at Manchester Pride, the This Morning host quipped she was “recovering” from a crazy day out.

She said: “I had a mad crazy day at Manchester Pride 🌈 I’m now recovering from being passed about by all my mates! 😂😂.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you thought of Alison’s return to the show.