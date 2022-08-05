Joyous This Morning fans celebrate as ‘favourite pairing’ head back to our screens

This Morning fans declared that the presenters on the show today (August 5) are their “favourite pairing”.

Sorry Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, but Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay are viewers” king and queen of daytime TV.

The pair were reunited on screen today and joyous fans were nothing but thrilled.

Fans of the show are loving Josie and Vernon (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters today: Josie and Vernon reunite

It wasn’t just the This Morning viewers at home who seemed thrilled to have the pair back on their screens.

Josie and Vernon also seemed pleased as punch to be reunited.

The pair were laughing and joking as soon as the show kicked off today, with Josie admitting she was delighted to be sat next to Vernon and Vern quipping that she only said it because that’s what the autocue said.

There have been calls for Josie to replace regular host Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

‘They should replace Phil and Holly’

Fans at home were loving the banter and declared that the pair were their “favourites”.

“Josie and Vernon could be a dream team,” said one.

“Josie and Vernon should replace Phil and Holly,” said another.

“Josie and Vernon – the dream team,” said another.

“Ahhh Vernon and Josie – the dream team is back!” said another.

Josie and Vernon are my favourite pairing.

“I actually love Vernon and Josie, make these permanent please,” said another tagging ITV.

“Josie and Vernon are my favourite pairing,” declared another.

“Vernon and Josie I love it. I’ve not watched #ThisMorning for ages as I cannot stand Holly and Phil. Please keep Vernon and Josie,” pleaded another.

“Josie and Vernon are the best pairing,” said another.

Who’s presenting This Morning next week?

Rochelle Humes has been hosting alongside Vernon for the rest of this week.

And she revealed that Josie will be back next week.

However, in a fresh presenting shake-up she won’t be paired with Vernon.

But it’s not all bad news, because she’s with another show favourite – the gorgeous Craig Doyle!

Still to come this summer we’ve got Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark gracing our screens.

Then Holly and Phil return in September once the kids are back at school.

Who’s your favourite presenting pair on This Morning? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.