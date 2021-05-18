This Morning star Alison Hammond has been defended by fans, after facing criticism for a work trip abroad.

The popular presenter, 46, came under fire as she jetted off to Madeira for the ITV programme.

On the show yesterday (May 17), Alison boarded an early flight after Portugal opened its borders.

Alison Hammond travelled to Madeira on This Morning yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Why is Alison Hammond in Portugal?

Portugal is one of the few summer destinations on the travel green list.

During the segment, Alison was seen boarding the flight before arriving at her destination.

The lovable star later appeared soaking up the sun around the pool.

Meanwhile, on today’s show, Alison was spotted on the beach.

Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she insisted she wasn’t “rubbing salt into the wound”.

Alison explained: “Don’t be too jealous! I’m here in Madeira guys…

The presenter nearly fell into the sea (Credit: ITV)

“I’m not trying to rub salt into the wound, but let’s just say the only mask I’m wearing today is this one!”

The star then pulled out a mask and snorkel set.

She continued: “It’s 24 degrees today and all the families are out enjoying the beaches.”

Later on in the segment, Holly and Phil encouraged Alison to take a swim in the sea.

The presenter appeared hesitant at first, before dipping her toes into the water.

However, she then tripped and nearly fell in.

How did This Morning viewers react?

Despite making the most of her trip, some viewers were left angered by Alison’s two-day getaway.

Taking to social media, one wrote: “You’re discussing now that really it’s essential travel rather than a ‘holiday’. Personally, cocktail in hand at pool yesterday and this today – is this classed as essential travel? Not in my eyes. Just sheer selfishness and stupidity @thismorning.”

A second said: “Ridiculous!!”

In addition, a third added: “Such a waste of money just for a couple of hours.”

Another wrote: “Feels like they are rubbing our noses in it showing this #ThisMorning.”

Hope you enjoy every second!

However, others were quick to defend Alison over the work trip.

One said: “Don’t you just love @AlisonHammond she is a legend.”

Another shared: “Hope you enjoy every second!”

Furthermore, a third added: “Loved watching you travel there yesterday sooo jealous.”

Someone else penned: “Some of you should get a badge for all the moaning you do. I hope those who have gone on holiday, because they are actually allowed, have a brilliant time.”

ED! has approached ITV for further comment.

