Puzzled This Morning viewers were left wondering whether Josie Gibson was wearing a WIG on the show today (July 26).

Fans took to social media on Tuesday to ponder how she changed her appearance so much since the day before.

Former Big Brother winner Josie, 37, is currently co-hosting the ITV daytime series alongside Craig Doyle.

They are among several presenters filling in over the summer as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take a break.

Fans were baffled… but also won over! (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning: Josie Gibson changes her hair

In her second day on the sofa this week, Josie certainly looked a bit different after switching up what she does with her hair.

On Monday (July 25) she grabbed the attention of viewers by being on screen with curled hair.

Read more: Josie Gibson announces ‘exciting’ new role away from This Morning

However, today’s look saw her anchor the programme with an entirely dissimilar style.

And while some viewers second-guessed themselves about whether they were misremembering what they watched 24 hours previously, the majority of those commenting gave the popular TV personality the thumbs up.

Bit different! (Credit: YouTube)

How fans reacted

“Is Josie wearing a hair piece, she didn’t have a fringe yesterday? #ThisMorning” one onlooker asked on Twitter.

One respondent admitted they had had the same thought… and wondered whether their memory was playing tricks on them!

Is Josie wearing a hair piece?

“Thought I’d imagined that she didn’t have a fringe,” they replied.

“Looks like she had it pushed to the side yesterday.”

This Morning hosts Josie and Craig were joined by a pro cuddler on the show (Credit: YouTube)

‘Love her hair’

Meanwhile, other Twitter users were quick to compliment the Bristolian fave.

“Josie looked lovely today and I love her hair #ThisMorning,” one person wrote.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

Another agreed: “Josie totally suits the fringe!! #ThisMorning.”

And a third reckoned: “Josie looks so much younger with a fringe and it really suits her #ThisMorning.”

However, we’re happy to clear up the wig rumours…

Earlier this month Josie revealed that she had indeed had a style switch up.

And she revealed she’d had a fringe cut.

So that explains that then!

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.