This Morning viewers confused over Josie Gibson's hairstyle today
TV

This Morning viewers confused over Josie Gibson’s hairstyle today

Did you spot the change?

By Robert Leigh

Puzzled This Morning viewers were left wondering whether Josie Gibson was wearing a WIG on the show today (July 26).

Fans took to social media on Tuesday to ponder how she changed her appearance so much since the day before.

Former Big Brother winner Josie, 37, is currently co-hosting the ITV daytime series alongside Craig Doyle.

They are among several presenters filling in over the summer as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take a break.

This Morning host Craig Doyle cracks up at Josie Gibson
Fans were baffled… but also won over! (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning: Josie Gibson changes her hair

In her second day on the sofa this week, Josie certainly looked a bit different after switching up what she does with her hair.

On Monday (July 25) she grabbed the attention of viewers by being on screen with curled hair.

Read more: Josie Gibson announces ‘exciting’ new role away from This Morning

However, today’s look saw her anchor the programme with an entirely dissimilar style.

And while some viewers second-guessed themselves about whether they were misremembering what they watched 24 hours previously, the majority of those commenting gave the popular TV personality the thumbs up.

This Morning hosts Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson get stuck into some cake
Bit different! (Credit: YouTube)

How fans reacted

“Is Josie wearing a hair piece, she didn’t have a fringe yesterday? #ThisMorning” one onlooker asked on Twitter.

One respondent admitted they had had the same thought… and wondered whether their memory was playing tricks on them!

Is Josie wearing a hair piece?

“Thought I’d imagined that she didn’t have a fringe,” they replied.

“Looks like she had it pushed to the side yesterday.”

This Morning host Josie Gibson hugs Craig Doyle and a pro cuddler
This Morning hosts Josie and Craig were joined by a pro cuddler on the show (Credit: YouTube)

‘Love her hair’

Meanwhile, other Twitter users were quick to compliment the Bristolian fave.

“Josie looked lovely today and I love her hair #ThisMorning,” one person wrote.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

Another agreed: “Josie totally suits the fringe!! #ThisMorning.”

And a third reckoned: “Josie looks so much younger with a fringe and it really suits her #ThisMorning.”

However, we’re happy to clear up the wig rumours…

Earlier this month Josie revealed that she had indeed had a style switch up.

And she revealed she’d had a fringe cut.

So that explains that then!

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon’s ‘Cinderella’ gown, ‘romantic’ first dance and more intimate wedding details ‘revealed’
Judi Love crying on Loose Women
Judi Love breaks down in tears on Instagram after the death of close friend
Roman Kemp looks serious during Loose Women appearance
Roman Kemp praised as he gives distressing insight into debilitating health condition
Emmerdale spoilers Faith Leyla and Dawn
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for August 1-5
Ant and Dec smiling
Ant and Dec fans in tears as Dec ‘pays tribute’ to his presenting partner with baby’s poignant name
Stacey Solomona and Joe Swash smiling
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are married after tying the knot yesterday, it’s claimed