This Morning fans distracted by Josie Gibson’s appearance as she returns to front show

This Morning star Josie Gibson returned to host the show today (July 25) alongside Craig Doyle.

However, it wasn’t Josie’s return that got viewers talking – it was her appearance.

Josie returned to This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson returned to This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw yet another presenting shake-up happen.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have hosted the hit ITV show for the past fortnight. However, today, Josie and Craig Doyle were on co-hosting the show together.

“It is so lovely to have you with us,” Josie told viewers at the start of the show. “And lovely to have you with me as well Mr.Craig Doyle!”

“Thank you, it’s nice to be back – it’s nice to be allowed to come back into the studio,” he joked.

“We’re usually in charge of giving the money away,” Josie explained. “We’ve been given the driver’s seat, we just need to hope we don’t crash the car.”

“No crashing, no scraping, just clean through,” Craig agreed.

Josie’s appearance divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Josie Gibson’s appearance on This Morning

It wasn’t just Josie’s return that grabbed viewer’s attention though – it was her appearance.

So glad Josie’s back. And she looks gorgeous

Josie’s hair had been curled and she was rocking a metallic grey dress with a black flowery design.

Some viewers were very complimentary of the 37-year-old’s appearance.

“Omg Josie looks amazing!” one viewer tweeted.

“So glad Josie’s back. And she looks gorgeous,” another said.

“Josie looks stunning #ThisMorning,” a third added.

Josie and Craig hosted today (Credit: ITV)

What else was said about Josie?

However, some viewers were a lot harsher on poor Josie.

“I’d rather see a normal Josie rather than one that’s been Photoshopped,” one viewer tweeted.

“Josie’s eye make up is bit heavy or is it just me?” another asked.

“Is that Josie?” a third wrote, clearly no recognising the star.

“The make-up department doesn’t like her it shows,” another joked.

Elsewhere, viewers were full of praise for Josie and Craig’s debut show, with some branding them “perfect“.

