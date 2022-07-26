Josie Gibson announces ‘exciting’ new role away from This Morning

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson has announced an exciting new project.

The ITV daytime star is currently busy presenting This Morning while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on their summer holidays.

However, despite being tied up with presenting duties, Josie has still found time to bag herself a new project.

This Morning star Josie Gibson has a new project away from ITV (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson: This Morning star announces new project

Josie took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 26) to announce that she has partnered up with Very on a new clothing line.

Showing off some of the glam new looks, she wrote: “I am so happy and excited to finally be able to announce the news that I have partnered with @veryuk on my Summer edit!

“So many amazing pieces, let me know which are your favourites #JosieXVery #VeryUK?”

As a result, Josie’s fans rushed to comment below the post.

One wrote: “Absolutely BLOODY gorgeous!!!!”

“All gorgeous but the second/long dress is my favourite,” replied a second follower.

A third said: “Blue trouser suit and blue animal print dress look absolutely fabulous on you – but all look good!”

“Pretty dresses you are rocking them,” complimented a fourth.

While a fifth added: “You look great in whatever you wear Josie.

“You do it for us real women and give everyone such confidence to wear things we wouldn’t normally keep the fashions coming Josie, love them you look stunning.”

Josie Gibson has a new clothing range (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Josie’s been having a great week on This Morning so far.

The star showed off a new look after her hair had been curled and she rocked a metallic grey dress with a black flowery design.

“Omg Josie looks amazing!” one viewer tweeted.

“So glad Josie’s back. And she looks gorgeous,” another said.

What do you think of Josie Gibson on This Morning?