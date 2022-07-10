This Morning host Josie Gibson has wowed fans as she showed off a “fab” new hair transformation.

Josie posted a picture with pals – including Catherine Tyldesley – to social media.

She showed off her new ‘do and admitted that she’d just had “one of the best days of my life”.

This Morning host Josie Gibson has showed off her hair transformation ahead of her summer stint on the show (Credit: Splash News)

This Morning star Josie Gibson shows off new hairdo

Josie showed off her new look while posing at the Soho House Festival in London.

She declared: “I’ve had one of the best three days of my life, surrounded by the best energy.

Read more: This Morning under fire over treatment of Josie Gibson

“I’ve laughed until my sides hurt so I’d like to thank you all!!”

Speaking about her new hairstyle, she added: “Oh and I have a new Fringe thanks @hurrbydavid and I have way more laughter lines!”

She then tagged her new pal, actress Catherine, said said: “I knew I’d LOVE you and I do!”

It seemed the feeling was mutual as Catherine quickly commented on the picture.

She said: “Love you gorgeous girl. Such a ray of sunshine!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Fans react to Josie’s new look

Josie was at the TRIC Awards earlier this week, sporting her regular hairstyle, so it came as a bit of a shock – albeit a lovely one – for fans to see her with a fringe.

One said: “The fringe suits you so much. You are such a positive person Josie, wish the whole world had your positive energy.”

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

Another added: “Love the fringe!!!”

The fringe really suits you Josie.

A third commented: “The fringe really suits you Josie.”

Another added: “Love the fringe, it really suits you.”

“Fringe looks fab – you look gorgeous,” said another.

Summer hosting on This Morning

Josie’s career is also going from strength to strength.

Last week she was announced as one of the presenters covering for This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

They have headed off on their annual six-week summer break and will be back on screen in September.

Had to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of Josie’s new ‘do!