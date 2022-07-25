Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond smile on This Morning, but not today
TV

This Morning fans delighted as Alison and Dermot’s replacements are declared ‘perfect’ presenting duo

They want to see more of them in future

By Robert Leigh

This Morning viewers today (July 25) were delighted by the presenting duo replacing Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the ITV series.

Alison and Dermot signed off for the summer last week after two weeks on the sofa. They themselves have been filling in for regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

But while viewers had mixed reactions to Alison and Dermot’s final appearance together, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle were welcomed.

Josie Gibson speaks with Craig Doyle on This Morning today
Fans hailed the duo of Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Josie and Craig take over

Viewers commenting on social media were quick to hail how Josie and Craig work with one another.

One fan gushed: “#ThisMorning Josie and Craig are a great presenting combo so natural, upbeat and down to earth. Love them!”

Someone else agreed: “Could watch Craig and Josie every day. So natural together. PLEASE KEEP THEM! #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, another confirmed fan tweeted: “Josie and Craig are the perfect combo #ThisMorning.”

‘Keep Josie and Craig’

Others also quickly decided they would like to see more of the pairing in future.

“#ThisMorning @thismorning Josie and Craig every day please,” implored one person.

“They are a breath of fresh air. What a difference!”

Hope we see more of these two in future!

A second happy viewer added: “What a great pairing Josie and Craig are on #ThisMorning. It’s really enjoyable watching presenters with real chemistry and not talking over each other. Hope we see more of these two in future!”

And a third suggested they might even find themselves contenders for the jobs full-time.

“Craig and Josie are so natural and relatable, so much better than Phil & Holly,” they claimed.

“Time for a presenter shake up permanently? @ITV #ThisMorning.”

Craig Doyle speaks alongside Josie Gibson on This Morning today
Craig and Josie were a hit (Credit: ITV)

Who else will present This Morning in summer 2022?

While some fans might like to see more of Josie and Craig, other relief presenters are scheduled in.

Also appearing while Phillip and Holly are away will be the partnership of Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters.

Josie will then return for a stint with Vernon Kay. And Rochelle will return alongside Craig.

Craig will also host with Mollie King, Ruth Langsford will team up with Rylan, and Rochelle and Vernon will also pair up.

Phillip and Holly will then be back on the box on September 5.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

