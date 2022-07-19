Josie Gibson admits doubts about This Morning: ‘What am I doing here?’

This Morning host Josie Gibson is all set to return for her summer hosting duties – and she “still can’t believe” she’s trusted at the helm of the show!

Speaking in a new interview ahead of her summer residency, Josie opened up about her imposter syndrome and how she didn’t think she’d host This Morning “in a million years”.

She’ll be back with Vernon Kay and Craig Doyle for a couple of weeks soon – and she “can’t wait”.

Josie Gibson is returning to host This Morning over the summer (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning host Josie Gibson on ‘best job ever’

Asked how she feels about returning to host the show, Josie said it’s a “massive, massive deal”.

“It is a massive, massive deal and I still can’t believe they trust me with the job!

“I feel so honoured.”

Josie added: “If you had said to me: ‘One day, you will be hosting This Morning‘ – the biggest daytime TV show in the UK, I would have probably burst out laughing.

What am I doing here? How did this happen? How did I get myself into this?

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be doing something like this. But I can’t wait – I love working at This Morning so much, I’ve got the best job ever!”

Josie has been part of the This Morning family for three and a half years (Credit: YouTube)

‘Imposter syndrome’

That’s not to say she doesn’t get nervous, though.

Josie admitted: “I get nervous all the time and it’s three and a half years along the line and I still get nervous to this day.”

She then added: “Now and again, I’ve got to give myself a little talking to – because I sometimes get imposter syndrome.

“What am I doing here? How did this happen? How did I get myself into this?” she sad.

Alison Hammond’s invaluable advice

However, her best pal Alison Hammond – who was sworn at live on air by Dermot O’Leary yesterday – is on hand with advice.

“Alison always says everyone deserves to be there,” Josie said, adding her Big Brother pal would be her dream presenting partner.

