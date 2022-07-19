Josie Gibson presenting This Morning
TV

Josie Gibson admits doubts about This Morning: ‘What am I doing here?’

She's detailed her 'imposter syndrome'

By Nancy Brown

This Morning host Josie Gibson is all set to return for her summer hosting duties – and she “still can’t believe” she’s trusted at the helm of the show!

Speaking in a new interview ahead of her summer residency, Josie opened up about her imposter syndrome and how she didn’t think she’d host This Morning “in a million years”.

She’ll be back with Vernon Kay and Craig Doyle for a couple of weeks soon – and she “can’t wait”.

Josie Gibson presenting This Morning
Josie Gibson is returning to host This Morning over the summer (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning host Josie Gibson on ‘best job ever’

Asked how she feels about returning to host the show, Josie said it’s a “massive, massive deal”.

“It is a massive, massive deal and I still can’t believe they trust me with the job!

“I feel so honoured.”

Read more: Josie Gibson delight thirsty fans with ‘fit’ swimsuit shot

Josie added: “If you had said to me: ‘One day, you will be hosting This Morning‘ – the biggest daytime TV show in the UK, I would have probably burst out laughing.

What am I doing here? How did this happen? How did I get myself into this?

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be doing something like this. But I can’t wait – I love working at This Morning so much, I’ve got the best job ever!”

Josie Gibson presenting This Morning
Josie has been part of the This Morning family for three and a half years (Credit: YouTube)

‘Imposter syndrome’

That’s not to say she doesn’t get nervous, though.

Josie admitted: “I get nervous all the time and it’s three and a half years along the line and I still get nervous to this day.”

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

She then added: “Now and again, I’ve got to give myself a little talking to – because I sometimes get imposter syndrome.

“What am I doing here? How did this happen? How did I get myself into this?” she sad.

Alison Hammond’s invaluable advice

However, her best pal Alison Hammond – who was sworn at live on air by Dermot O’Leary yesterday – is on hand with advice.

“Alison always says everyone deserves to be there,” Josie said, adding her Big Brother pal would be her dream presenting partner.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’re excited to see Josie Gibson host This Morning this summer.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Dermot O'Leary looking puzzled and Alison looking stern on This Morning
Calls for Dermot O’Leary to be sacked from This Morning after he swears at Alison Hammond
Scarlett Moffatt with her hair up and dangly green earrings
Scarlett Moffatt ‘broke down in tears’ after ‘facing up’ to her weight gain
Prince George carrying out royal duties with his parents William and Kate
Prince George’s glowing school report ‘revealed’ – but it’s not all good news, claims insider
The Control Room episode two
The Control Room episode 2: Seven questions we NEED answering ahead of the finale
Lorraine Kelly in her return to her show today
Lorraine Kelly trolled over her appearance as she returns to show after COVID
Helen Skelton in a bikini and smiling
Helen Skelton looks red hot in sizzling bikini as she enjoys scorching pool party