Calls for Dermot O’Leary to be sacked from This Morning after he swears at Alison Hammond

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary levelled a jokey insult at co-host Alison Hammond earlier today (July 18) and now some fans of the show are calling for his axe.

Alison and Dermot opened the first show of the week by taking a look back at their televisual pasts.

The segment was full of banter and resulted in Dermot calling Alison a rude word.

She was then forced to apologise for his language.

Dermot calls Alison a b*tch on This Morning

Alison’s star turn on Big Brother was shown, before Dermot was seen on screen presenting its spin-off show Little Brother.

“You looked hot back in the day, you should so go back to a bald head,” she said.

“Why don’t you shave your head off? Look at how fit you look!” she quipped.

Alison then added: “You were so good on that show.”

“Just that show?” he asked her.

“Yeah, just that one. Only joking,” she laughed.

Dermot then raised his glass of water to the camera and quipped: “Such a [bleep].”

“Oh,” said Alison, before adding: “Apologies for that language.”

“Sorry about that,” Dermot said, as the pair descended into fits of giggles.

Dermot ‘needs to go’

Viewers at home took it very much in the manner it was intended, as a piece of cheeky banter.

However, as the day progressed, there were growing calls for Dermot to be fired over the comments.

Posting on Facebook, one fan said: “He needs to go!”

Everyone is quick enough to moan about Phil and Holly they would never behave like this!

“He needs to control his comments!” declared another.

“Should be sacked for that!” said a third.

“He needs to go,” said another.

“Everyone is quick enough to moan about Phil and Holly they would never behave like this!!!” declared another.

“So unprofessional,” said another.

‘Get a grip’

However, others took it in the manner it was intended and urged fellow viewers to “get a grip”.

“It was banter, for god’s sake,” said one. “Get a grip.”

“So funny,” another quipped of the pair.

“Just like something I would do with my mates,” said a third.

