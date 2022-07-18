ITV viewers couldn’t believe it as This Morning host Dermot O’Leary called co-presenter Alison Hammond a “b***h” live on air today (July 18).

The comment came as the pair laughed their way through a segment about their TV appearances back in the day.

Alison’s star turn on Big Brother was shown, before Dermot was seen on screen presenting its spin-off show Little Brother.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were larking about before his outburst (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Dermot’s shock comment

As Alison introduced the clip of Dermot, she declared that he looked “fit” and was “so good” on that show.

“You looked hot back in the day, you should so go back to a bald head,” she said.

“Why don’t you shave your head off? Look at how fit you look!” she quipped.

Alison then added: “You were so good on that show.”

“Just that show?” he asked her.

Oh. Apologies for that language.

“Yeah, just that one. Only joking,” she laughed.

Dermot then raised his glass of water to the camera and quipped: “Such a [bleep].”

“Oh,” said Alison, before adding: “Apologies for that language.”

“Sorry about that,” Dermot said, as the pair descended into fits of giggles.

“Look how fit you looked!”😅 pic.twitter.com/rutkeFp3Xy — This Morning (@thismorning) July 18, 2022

This Morning on ITV: Viewers can’t believe their ears

Viewers at home were laughing along with the pair.

“Omg did Demot just call Alison a [bleep] on #ThisMorning?!” said one, adding several crying with laughter emojis.

“I doubt they’ll top Dermot calling Alison a [bleep] on live TV so I’m off out to catch some rays,” said another.

“Dermot saying ‘such a [bleep]’ and Alison trying to not laugh is getting me through the heatwave,” said a third.

“Dermot calling Allison a [bleep] on live tv is the highlight of my day #thismorning love them both,” said another.

“Hahaha such a [bleep]. Something I’d say – it would just slip out my mouth too,” said another.

This Morning host Alison reacts before apologising for Dermot’s language (Credit: ITV)

‘You are live on ITV – please do not swear’

However, not everyone was impressed.

One ITV viewer commented: “Dermot disgustingly calling Alison a [bleep]. Get rid.”

Kate Lawler later poked fun at the incident during a live link-up from Great Yarmouth.

“You are live on ITV, please do not swear,” she quipped.

She then added: “That was aimed at you Dermot.”

ED! has contacted ITV for a comment on this story.

