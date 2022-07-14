This Morning host Phillip Schofield has enjoyed a “lovely” day out with his hunky personal trainer and a canoe.

Clearly making the most of the warm weather, Phil, 60, shared a series of videos from a long workout session.

He was canoeing with his personal trainer.

Phillip Schofield admitted he would ache from the ‘lovely’ day out (Credit: Instagram)

Phillip Schofield shares footage of ‘lovely’ day out

The star took a few sunshine-soaked videos of their day canoeing along the river.

I’m going to feel it tomorrow.

He shared them with his three million followers on Instagram.

The This Morning presenter later described the experience as a “three-hour upper body workout”.

He then added: “I’m going to feel it tomorrow.”

But at one point the pair, kitted out safely with life jackets, got lost along the way.

In a funny video Phillip asks his companion: “You have no idea where we are, have you?”

The trainer then replies: “Do you know where we are?”

I think we’re in the Everglades.

And Phillip, dressed in a white T-shirt and navy shorts, replies: “I think we’re in the Everglades.”

No wonder he captioned the post “Intrepid explorers…or clueless?”

One of his videos he shared on his Instagram Stories yesterday said: “A lovely day out.”

A second questioned the intentions of his workout buddy.

A selfie of the pair was captioned: “My personal trainer, or torturer?”

Phil was put through his paces by his personal trainer (Credit: Instagram)

How did his followers react to the sneak peek of his day?

Later good humoured Phil set his video to the sounds of the old song Messing About on the River.

One fan of the star wrote: “So funny!!!!…Two boys get lost in the wild waters of Surrey… but thankfully still look gorgeous on camera!!! Phew!!!”

The Dancing on Ice host has shared images from his workout regime before.

Before the end of lockdown he posted a picture of the “tiny guns” he earned in his home gym because of the spare time he had.

At the time he wrote: “If there’s an upside to lockdown it’s that it’s given me tiny guns,” with laughing emojis.

