Josie Gibson shows off weight loss as she delights thirsty fans with ‘fit’ swimwear shot

Josie Gibson showed off her weight loss over the weekend as she slipped into a swimsuit on a mini-break with son Reggie.

The This Morning presenter will be back on our screens for a stint this summer.

However, until then, she’s firmly in holiday mode.

Josie Gibson has showed off her continued weight loss in a swimsuit on the beach (Credit: Splash News)

Josie Gibson shows off weight loss in Devon

The presenter shared a picture after enjoying a day of paddle boarding.

Josie shared a picture of herself and Reggie standing in front of the board.

Reggie was giving a cute peace sign, while Josie smiled.

She wore a blue and aqua crossover swimsuit which showed off her cleavage, with her wetsuit rolled down around her waist.

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

Josie sheltered her eyes from the sun with a pair of smart sunglasses.

She captioned the shot: “Paddle Boarding on my @sealionboards with this little skipper in Exmouth today.

“I am loving this weather, absolutely beautiful, as is Exmouth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

‘Fit fit fit Josie Gibson’

What fans of the former Big Brother star was loving, however, was the way Josie looked in her cozzie.

“Fit,” said one pretty direct follower.

“Beautiful photo of you,” said another.

Bloody hell – that outfit on you!

“Fit fit fit Josie Gibson,” said another.

“You look amazing! Where is that swimsuit from please?” another asked.

“Wow Josie looking amazing!” said another. “Hope you and Reggie are having a lovely time.”

Another said: “Bloody hell – that outfit on you!” adding the flame emoji.

“You match the surfboard,” quipped another observant follower.

“Is that the height of accesorising or purely accidental?!” they added.

This Morning viewers were stunned as Josie Gibson stripped down to a bikini with Greek hunk (Credit: ITV)

Josie strips to bikini on This Morning

Josie’s swimwear pic came after she stunned viewers by stripping down to a bikini during a trip to Crete for This Morning.

Josie was out there to promote a new competition.

As she closed out the segment, wearing a bikini, Josie explained that she was going to jump in the sea with Greek hunk, Paris.

Read more: Unimpressed This Morning fans all have the same question as Dermot and Alison to host for two weeks

“Now, I’m going to take my ears off and I’m going to join Paris for a little swim,” she said, taking off her earpiece.

Josie then jumped into the sea backwards.

“Josie looking absolutely fab in that bikini, it’s so refreshing to see women that are curvy on the telly, you flaunt that figure!” one viewer comments.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.