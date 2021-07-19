This Morning host Eamonn Holmes has revealed he could become a first-time grandfather today (July 19).

The 61-year-old presenter confirmed the exciting news during Monday’s edition of the ITV programme.

Eamonn‘s eldest son Declan is currently expecting his first child with his wife Jenny.

What did Eamonn Holmes say on This Morning?

Eamonn made the comment during a segment on coronavirus.

It came after a viewer contacted the show to discuss her fears over not allowing people to hold her newborn baby.

The presenter immediately sympathised with Lily and issued her some advice.

I could be a grandfather today

He said: “You say, how do I say no when people ask? Watch my lips, ‘NO’. Just practice that again and again.

“People are right in understanding boundaries – as I speak, I could be a grandfather today!

“We are waiting on news now.”

Eamonn is currently hosting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

The pair took over from regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield earlier this month.

They previously hosted the show every Friday, before being replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Eamonn to become a grandfather

Meanwhile, Eamonn first revealed his son Declan was set to welcome a baby in April.

At the time, he shared: “It’s been a tough year for so many people, there’s not much good news around. I’ve been having a very tough week.

“It hasn’t been a good time. I’ve been in tears. I’ve been in tears again because it involves these two people.”

The host went on: “These people are called Declan and Jenny. Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife.

“They have just announced that I, and together with Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents!”

Following the announcement, Eamonn later admitted he didn’t think he was ready to become a grandfather.

Appearing on Nolan Live, the host explained: “I never really thought I was ready for it but when it came along, because it was so important to Declan and Jenny.

“You could see the joy for them. It really made me quite emotional and I was very ready to be grandpapa.”

Eamonn shares three children with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes, plus he also has a son with Ruth.

