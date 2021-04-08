This Morning star Eamonn Holmes recently revealed his eldest son, who he has with his first wife, is expecting his first child.

But who is the presenter‘s ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes?

Eamonn split from Gabrielle in 1995 and they share three children together.

Eamonn will become a grandad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Eamonn Holmes’ first wife?

Gabrielle is the first wife of presenter Eamonn.

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes announces he’s set to become a grandad

The pair split in 1995 and divorced 10 years later in 2005. However, not many details are known about the separation.

According to reports, Eamonn and Gabrielle had an “amicable divorce”.

Meanwhile, Eamonn previously said: “Gabrielle will always be in my life because she’s the mother of three of my children.

“I am convinced now that there will always be a closeness between us, like a brother/sister thing.”

Eamonn split from Gabrielle in 1995 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Eamonn said about Gabrielle?

He previously wrote in his book: “Gabrielle was increasingly indifferent and I didn’t know why.

“I needed her close, I needed her to reach me and ease my pain, but she had concerns of her own, principal of which was an impending birth.”

Is Eamonn set to become a grandad?

On Wednesday, the star announced he’s set to become a grandfather as his son Declan is expecting his first child with his wife Jenny.

Eamonn said on This Morning: “Folks, there’s something I want to talk to you about today.

“It’s been a tough year for so many people, there’s not much good news around. I’ve been having a very tough week.

“It hasn’t been a good time. I’ve been in tears. I’ve been in tears again because it involves these two people.”

Eamonn’s son is expecting a baby (Credit: ITV)

As a photo popped up showing Declan and Jenny, Eamonn continued: “These people are called Declan and Jenny. Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife.

“They have just announced that I, and together with Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents!

Read more: Eamonn Holmes reveals he’s making big announcement on This Morning

“Which means I am a grandad!”

He then admitted: “I didn’t think I would be so happy but I got very emotional about it.”

Jenny is pregnant with the couple’s first child (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, on Thursday (April 8), Eamonn’s son Declan shared a sweet message on Instagram to mark his anniversary.

Alongside a snap of Jenny kissing him on the cheek, Declan said: “9 years together and the most magical next chapter awaits us, love you @jennyeli8.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.