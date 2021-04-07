News

Eamonn Holmes reveals he’s making big announcement on This Morning

The presenter said he's "over the moon" about the news

By Rebecca Carter

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he’s set to make a big announcement on This Morning today.

The presenter took to Twitter to tell his followers he’s “over the Moon” about the secret news.

He wrote: “Can you keep a secret? Got something to tell you at 11am on Wednesday’s #ThisMorning.

Eamonn said he's "over the Moon" about the secret news

What did This Morning host Eamonn Holmes say?

“I hope you will be happy for me because I am over the moon.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes tells fans he’s ‘hopeful’ of recovery after undergoing physio for chronic pain

“It’s even, for the moment, made me forget my #ChronicPain – yes it’s that good.”

Fans were excited about the mystery news as one replied: “Ooh! Sounds brilliant.”

Eamonn will reveal the news on This Morning today

Others speculated whether Eamonn would be replacing Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

One said: “Pleaassseee be coming to GMB…. pleaseee….at least Monday to Wednesday, so I can start watching it again!” [Sic]

Another tweeted: “Hopefully it will be that you are going to be presenting GMB Monday — Wednesday.”

However, another speculated: “I will be awake at 11am especially to hear the news, hopefully it’s that you and Ruth are going to be permanent fixtures on This Morning.”

Eamonn was recently in hospital with chronic pain

Meanwhile, it comes after Eamonn was at hospital after suffering from chronic pain.

He shared a photo of himself at hospital while wearing a face mask.

Eamonn said: “At hospital… pain like I’ve never experienced in my life. Need to find out what’s causing this. Wish me well.”

A few hours later, Eamonn updated his followers and said he’d have a “clearer picture of what’s causing my pain tomorrow”.

On Saturday, the star said he’s ‘hopeful’ of a recovery after undergoing physio.

What did Eamonn say on Twitter?

He said on Twitter: “First physio session of the day finished. Best one yet.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes sent well-wishes by Alison Hammond after hospital tests

“Feel like progress happening. Energy really flowing. Let’s hope it stays that way.”

