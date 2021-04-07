This Morning: Eamonn Holmes announces he’s set to become a grandad

Eamonn Holmes has announced he’s set to become a grandfather on This Morning.

On Tuesday, the presenter told his Twitter followers he had some news to share and said he was “over the moon”.

He then shared the news on today’s edition of the daytime show, saying his eldest son Declan is expecting a baby with his wife Jenny.

Eamonn had a big announcement to make on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn Holmes say on This Morning?

The presenter said: “Folks, there’s something I want to talk to you about today.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes tells fans he’s ‘hopeful’ of recovery after undergoing physio for chronic pain

“It’s been a tough year for so many people, there’s not much good news around. I’ve been having a very tough week.

“It hasn’t been a good time. I’ve been in tears. I’ve been in tears again because it involves these two people.”

Ruth and Eamonn congratulated the couple (Credit: ITV)

A photo then popped up showing Eamonn’s son Declan and his wife Jenny.

The presenter continued: “These people are called Declan and Jenny. Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife.

I didn’t think I would be so happy but I got very emotional about it.

“They have just announced that I, and together with Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents!

“Which means I am a grandad!”

Ruth said: “Declan and Jenny, we’re so so happy for you. Lots of love.”

Declan and Jenny are expecting their first child (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn admitted: “I didn’t think I would be so happy but I got very emotional about it.”

It comes after Eamonn tweeted about his mystery news yesterday.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes reveals he’s making big announcement on This Morning

He wrote: “Can you keep a secret? Got something to tell you at 11am on Wednesday’s #ThisMorning.

“I hope you will be happy for me because I am over the moon.

“It’s even, for the moment, made me forget my #ChronicPain – yes it’s that good.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.