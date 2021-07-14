This Morning host Eamonn Holmes has hit back after a viewer accused the show of calling the Prime Minister by his first name.

The 61-year-old broadcaster took to Twitter to address the fan complaint.

Eamonn is currently hosting the ITV programme alongside his wife, Ruth Langsford, over the summer.

This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes has responded to critic (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

Eamonn replied to the criticism shortly after today’s show (July 14).

The user claimed: “Shame on @thismorning. The Prime Ministers name is Boris Johnson, not ‘Boris’.

“This is political spin to make Johnson come across as a friendly loveable character, when in reality he is nothing but a dangerous, lying racist.”

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford return for the summer

The viewer also added a screenshot of a segment featuring Nicola Thorpe.

The caption beneath the former Coronation Street star read: “Boris tells tech giants: ‘Up your game’.”

And the post didn’t go unnoticed by Eamonn.

Shame on @thismorning. The Prime Ministers name is Boris Johnson, not 'Boris'. This is political spin to make Johnson come across as a friendly loveable character, when in reality he is nothing but a dangerous, lying racist.@RuthieeL @EamonnHolmes @campbellclaret pic.twitter.com/dezOosUdv7 — Brendan (@brendy0602) July 14, 2021

He later responded: “Who said it Brendan? Not me. Not a practice I agree with.”

Meanwhile, the user replied: “Eamonn it’s just the bulletin at the bottom, I know it has nothing to do with you but maybe if you could pass it on.

“I feel it’s part of this character he created as ‘Boris’ to disguise the reality that he’s a really nasty man, thanks for responding Eamonn, appreciated.”

Not a practice I agree with

Eamonn and Ruth have jumped back into work on the ITV show.

Earlier this week, the married pair chatted to Sandra Hannah, who went viral in lockdown after her parrot went missing.

However, Sandra was criticised over the appearance after deciding to get Chanel’s wings clipped following the incident.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford returned to This Morning on Monday (Credit: ITV)

How long are the pair on This Morning for?

Meanwhile, the duo took over from regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Monday (July 12).

They’re scheduled to host the show for seven weeks, meaning the couple’s final episode will likely be August 27.

Earlier this month, Eamonn announced: “We’re back on the sofa for @thismorning.

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford return for the summer

“Join us every weekday morning for the next 7 weeks! Make the most of us while we’re there.”

Responding to the news, one fan wrote: “My favourite couple are back on TV – 7 weeks of genuine presenting, can’t wait!”

A second added: “Really looking forward to it. Haven’t watched it since you were both last on.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.