Eamonn Holmes has admitted he didn’t think he was ready to become a grandfather, following the news his eldest son is expecting a child.

The presenter, 61, made the exciting announcement on This Morning last month.

During the show, Eamonn revealed his son Declan was set to welcome a baby with his wife Jenny.

At the time, he shared: “It’s been a tough year for so many people, there’s not much good news around. I’ve been having a very tough week.

“It hasn’t been a good time. I’ve been in tears. I’ve been in tears again because it involves these two people.”

A photo then popped up showing Eamonn’s son Declan and his wife Jenny.

The host went on: “These people are called Declan and Jenny. Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife.

“They have just announced that I, and together with Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents!”

Eamonn was joined by his wife, Ruth Langsford, during the segment.

What did Eamonn Holmes say about becoming a grandfather?

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night (May 5), Eamonn appeared on Nolan Live to discuss his first grandchild.

Speaking on the Irish talk show, he said: “I never really thought I was ready for it but when it came along, because it was so important to Declan and Jenny.

“You could see the joy for them.

It really made me quite emotional

“It really made me quite emotional and I was very ready to be grandpapa.”

Eamonn shares three children – Declan, Rebecca and Niall – with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes.

He is also a doting dad to youngest son, Jack, with Ruth, 61.

Eamonn gives an update on his chronic pain

Furthermore, the star also spoke about his current battle with chronic pain.

Since turning to steroid injections, Eamonn admitted he’s feeling a lot better.

He shared: “It’s no respecter of age, of sex and my heart goes out to people who live with long term chronic pain.

“I eventually got the steroid injections in the three discs and that was a life-changer, just to be able to go to bed, go to sleep.

“The thing is you rely on tablets, and tablets make you sleep, then you are groggy the next day. Tablets just to take the pain away but that’s what people have to do.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Eamonn previously visited the hospital and a physio in a bid to tackle the pain.

