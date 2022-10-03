The Walk-In cast on ITV: Who stars in the true crime drama opposite Stephen Graham?

The Walk-In on ITV1 is a new true crime drama based on the life of reformed Neo-Nazi Matthew Collins – and Stephen Graham leads an amazing cast.

The drama follows Matthew Collins as he tries to stop the planned murder of an MP by planting a mole in a far-right extremist group.

So, who is in the cast of The Walk-In and how do you recognise everyone in the ITV drama?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Stephen Graham stars as Matthew Collins in The Walk-In

Stephen Graham plays Matthew Collins

Stephen Graham leads the cast as Matthew Collins in The Walk-In.

Matthew is a reformed Neo-Nazi who works for the charity Hope Not Hate in an attempt to stop others from following he path he took.

Actor Stephen, 49, is best known for his role in the 2006 film This is England and the subsequent series.

Coincidentally, Stephen played Combo, the hateful Neo-Nazi who joins the National Front.

Stephen also starred in the 2000 film Snatch, which he starred in alongside Brat Pitt as Tommy.

He starred as Al Capone in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire for four years, and portrayed DS John Corbett in Line of Duty in 2019.

This was followed by a role in ITV’s White House Farm as DCI Taff Jones.

Stephen recently starred with Sean Bean in the BBC series Time, and as Jacob Marley in BBC’s mini-series of The Christmas Carol.

Other significant roles have included DI Roy Carver in Code 404, Melon in the Sky Atlantic series Save Me, Hayden Stagg in Peaky Blinders, and Captain Brownlee in The North Water.

He recently starred alongside Jodie Comer in the Channel 4 film Help, which was about a care home during COVID.

He’s soon set to star as Mr Wormwood in Netflix’s remake of Matilda, releasing this Christmas.

Not bad for a man who who played Lee Sankey in Coronation Street back in 1999!

Jason Flemyng as Nick in The Walk-In

Jason Flemyng stars as Nick Lowles in the cast of The Walk-In

Actor Jason Flemyng, 55, also joins the cast of ITV1’s The Walk-In as Nick Lowles, one of Matthew’s colleagues in Hope Not Hate.

Another star of Snatch, Jason Flemyng played Darren alongside his The Walk-In co-star Stephen Graham.

Jason and Stephen also starred together in Sky Atlantic’s Save Me, where he played Tam.

You might recognise Jason as Thomas Button from the critically acclaimed film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

He’s also known as Sir George Yeardley from Sky’s Jamestown and Mark Walsh from The Missing.

Another well-known role is as Danny Quinn in Primeval.

Film fans will also recognise him from Hanna, X-Men: First Class, Great Expectations and I Give It A Year.

Dean Charles Chapman as Jack

Dean Charles Chapman plays Jack Renshaw

Actor Dean Charles Chapman plays Jack Renshaw in the show.

The 25-year-old actor is best known as the il-fated Tommen Baratheon in Games of Thrones, the son of Cersei Lannister who was very briefly the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

He also played Richard Grey in the historical drama The White Queen, and starred as Castor in the AMC drama Into the Badlands.

Other notable film roles include Matt in Blinded by the Light, and Thomas in The King.

You might also recognise him as Lance Corporal Blake in the Academy-award winning film 1917.

Leanne Best stars as Alison

The Walk-In Cast: Leanne Best stars as Alison Collins

Leanne Best plays Alison Collins in the show, Matthew’s wife.

The 43-year-old actress is probably best known as Tina Reynolds from comedy series Cold Feet.

Other well known TV roles include Jane Cobden in Ripper Street, and Celia Donnelly in Fortitude.

You might also recognise her as PC Jackie Brickford from the third series of Line of Duty.

She recently played Anne in the critically acclaimed mini-series Save Me.

She also starred as Kate in the mini-series Four Lives, and Frida Rask in Young Wallander.

Andrew Ellis stars as Robbie in The Walk-In

Andrew Ellis stars as Robbie Mullen

The Walk-In stars Andrew Ellis as Robbie.

He plays the titular “walk-in” who infiltrates the far-right group.

Actor Andrew reunites with his This is England co-star Stephen Graham in this project.

Andrew Ellis played comedy character Gadget in This is England film and returned for the subsequent series that followed.

You might also recognise him as Bates in The Knife That Killed Me, and Roger in the film Teen Spirit.

He recently played Lee McDermott in the prison drama Clink.

Andrew also recently starred in an episode of the critically acclaimed series This Is Going To Hurt.

Chris Coghill plays Chris in The Walk-In cast

Chris Coghill plays Chris in The Walk-In cast

Actor Chris Coghill, 47, stars in The Walk-In as Chris Lythgoe.

One is his most notable roles was as Tony King in EastEnders back in 2008.

Tony was the fiancé of Bianca Jackson and was revealed to be a vile paedophile.

Chris, ex-husband of Lisa Faulker, is also known as Craig in Shameless, and Stan Farrow in Home Fires.

You might recognise him as Dave Maltby from the TV movie Murdered for Being Different, about the true life murder of Sophie Lancaster.

He’s also had small roles in Anne, Line of Duty, Endeavour and A Confession.

Bobby Scofield as Matt in the cast of The Walk-In

Bobby Schofield plays Matt

Bobby Schofield stars as Matt in The Walk-In.

You might recognise him for his recent role in The Suspect as Joe’s troubled – and psychotic – patient Bobby Moran.

He also recently played Michael Williams in the mini-series Anne, a dramatisation of the true story of a mother who lost her son at Hillsborough.

He previously starred opposite Stephen Graham in Time.

He’s soon set to star in the new BBC series SAS Rogue Heroes.

Jodie Prenger stars as DC Buckley

The Walk-In cast: Jodie Prenger stars as DC Buckley

Actress Jodie Prenger, 43, joins the cast of The Walk-In as DC Buckley.

Of course, Coronation Street fans will know her as Glenda Shuttleworth in the ITV soap.

Jodie came to fame as a singer on the talent show I’d Do Anything in 2008, which she went on to win.

She also appeared in the second series of The Biggest Loser in 2006.

Blackpool-born Jodie also starred as Diane Laughton in Candy Cabs, Joanne Simmonds in Jamie Johnson, and Chrissie in Run.

Alfie Clarke plays Mickey in the cast

Alfie Clarke plays Mickey in the cast

Young actor Alfie Clarke portrays Mickey in the cast of The Walk-In on ITV1.

Emmerdale fans will know the 14-year-old as Arthur Thomas, a role he’s played from October 2009.

This is his first role in a TV drama that isn’t Emmerdale.

Soap fans were recently shocked by Arthur’s transformation in the ITV soap.

Kent Riley plays Stan

Kent Riley plays Stan

And there’s yet another former soap star in The Walk-In cast.

Kent Riley, 39, portrays Sam.

The actor played Zak Ramsey in Hollyoaks and Hollyoaks Later from 2004 to 2010.

He also portrayed D.C. Yates in Corrie in 2018.

Most recently, he starred as another copper in The Tower – DS Jack O’Neill.

Other roles include Barry in Brief Encounter, Kenny in Cilla, and Tim Wraithewight in Weirdsister College.

Kate Robbins is Robbie's mum

Kate Robbins is Robbie’s mum

And last but not least is Kate Robbins as Robbie’s mum.

Kate, 64, is mum to Emily Atack, but very much famous in her own right.

She’s known for her varied career as a singer, comedian and actor.

She scored a top 10 single in the UK Official Charts with More Than in Love in the early 1980s – and even represented us in the Eurovision!

Acting roles include Penny Spencer-Wright in After Life, and Mama in Numbertime.

She’s also voiced several character in Spitting Image, including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Joan Collins, and Cherie Blair.

Kate also had her one comedy sketch show, as well as one with her brother Ted.

She recently played Jen Glover in EastEnders.

Shvorne Marks stars as Brenda in the show

Who else stars in The Walk-In cast?

Shvorne Marks plays Brenda. she’s best known as Monica Hicks from Endeavour.

Ezra Watson plays Garron, another star of Murdered For Being Different.

Game of Thrones star Ryan McKen plays DS Donkor.

Fellow 1917 star Samson Cox-Vinell stars as Zack Davies, while Sherlock actor David Nellist stars as Peter Fuller.

Young actor Alexander Charles Plumbly plays Danny, while Sami Amber portrays Billy.

Meanwhile, Eddie Eyre – aka Josh Hemmings in EastEnders – plays a far-right spokesperson.

Emmerdale actor Danny Cunningham – who played Connor Cooper in the ITV soap – plays Dean.

The Ipcress File actor Irfan Shamji stars as Asif, Lee and Dean’s Greg Kolpakchi plays Jerzey, and Young Wallander actor Josef Davies portrays Ben Raymond.

Good Omens actress Bryony Corrigan stars as Jo Cox, while Bridgerton star Molly McGlynn – aka Maid Rose – plays Natalie.

The Walk-In begins on Monday October 03 2022 at 9pm on ITV1. It will also be available as a boxset on the ITV hub after the first episode airs.