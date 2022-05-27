Coronation Street resident Sean Tully met Frank in the Rovers in tonight’s episode (Friday, May 27).

The two seemed to hit it off, but could this be the start of a new romance for Sean?

Who plays Frank? Where have you seen the actor before?

Sean helped Frank out (Credit: ITV)

Who is Frank in Coronation Street?

Frank made his first appearance in tonight’s Corrie episode.

He came into the pub to meet someone he met on a dating app, however he revealed to Sean he accidentally swiped on this person and agreed to a date.

Sean managed to help Frank out of his situation.

Although things weren’t going well with Frank and his date, there appeared to be a spark between Sean and Frank.

Sean went after Frank after he left the pub and asked if he wanted to go out some time.

Could this be a new romance for Sean?

Simon plays Frank (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Frank in Coronation Street?

Frank is played by actor Simon O’Brien.

Simon was born on June 19 1965 making him 56 years old.

He was born in Garston, Liverpool.

As well as an actor, Simon is also a presenter.

He is married to a teacher called Liz and they have a daughter together called Rosa.

Damon Grant is a Brookside icon (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

What has Simon O’Brien been in?

Simon famously played Damon Grant in Brookside from 1982 until 1987.

In 1987 he played Damon again in the TV mini series Damon and Debbie.

Between 2003 and 2005 he played Wally Scott in Grange Hill.

He has also had roles in Fraggle Songs, Young, Gifted and Broke, The Bill, Heartbeat, Out All Night, Liverpool 1 and Casualty.

What has Simon O’Brien presented?

Simon is also well-known for his presenting work.

Between September 2006 and June 2007 he presented BBC Radio Merseyside’s Breakfast show with Lucinda Moore.

In 2014 he began presenting the TV reality series My Dream Derelict Home.

He also presented Find It, Fix It, Flog It.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

