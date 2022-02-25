Death in Paradise comes to an emotional end this week – and episode 8 has a cast worthy of a season finale.

As well as the charming eccentricities of DI Neville Parker, the stunning location and, of course, the murder mystery, the drama series always bags a couple of top guest stars.

And the ending of series 11 is no exception.

So who is in the cast of Death in Paradise episode 8?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Orla Brady as Maggie Harper in the cast of Death in Paradise episode 8 (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise episode 8 cast – Orla Brady guest stars as Maggie Harper

Orla Brady portrays Maggie Harper in episode 8 of Death in Paradise series 11.

Maggie is a journalist who arrives on Saint Marie to interview a former chess master who’s started playing again for the first time in years.

And, it turns out, Maggie has a connection to the police boss, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

In fact, dare we say, she manages to put a smile on his usually gloomy face.

But when the chess master dies in mysterious circumstances, DI Neville wonders if Maggie could be a suspect…

A little tricky when his boss is SO into her…

Maggie is played by Dublin-born actress Orla Brady.

Can you believe she is 60? She looks A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!

She’s famous for her work across theatre, film and television – with many TV viewers recognising her as Dr. Karen Hopple in American Horror Story, and Siobhan Dhillon in Mistresses.

Orla has appeared in dozens of TV shows, including Fringe, The South Westerlies, Star Trek: Picard, Into the Badlands, Collateral, Odyssey and Banished.

Death in Paradise episode 8 cast: Paul Bown stars as Maurice Holburne (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise episode 8 cast – Paul Bown plays Maurice Holburne

Coronation Street fans will recognise Paul Bown, who guest stars as Maurice Holburne in episode 8 of Death in Paradise series 11.

Maurice is the current UK chess champion in the season finale – and potentially a suspect.

Paul, 64, portrayed Roy Cropper’s long-lost brother Richard Lucas in an emotional Corrie storyline in 2019.

Soap fans saw Roy discover that he had a secret younger half-brother called Richard Lucas, the product of an affair his late mum Sylvia had decades ago.

Sadly, Roy’s estranged brother Richard died of pulmonary fibrosis.

Of course Richard’s daughter Nina is still in the show.

Jobbing actor Paul is probably still best known as fresh-faced romantic Malcolm in Watching.

The popular ITV sitcom ran from 1987 to 1993.

He also appeared in an episode of ITV’s true life drama serial A Confession, playing a former cellmate of serial killer Christopher Halliwell.

Over the years, Paul’s also starred in Holby City, Doctors, Endeavour, New Tricks, Father Brown, Casualty and The Bill.

More recently, the Staffordshire-born actor has played Jacob Astley in Belgravia, and Michael Connors in Bancroft.

Who else stars in the cast Death in Paradise episode 8?

The final episode of Death in Paradise series 11 begins with a prestigious chess match, but ends in murder.

Of course, DI Neville – played by Ralf Little – and his team must work out how and why a famous chess player was killed.

And, most importantly, by who.

Grandmaster Julius Rotfeld collapses and dies in his first comeback match after 35 years in obscurity.

Vanity Fair actor David Sibley stars as Julius Rotfeld.

Meanwhile, Julius’ opponent Lucas Magnussen, a rising star, is portrayed by Anders Hayward.

Relative newcomer Anders is best known for playing Dylan in the TV series Gap Year, and JP in Looted.

Whitstable Pearl actor Simon Paisley Day stars as chess arbiter Grigory Markoff.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, who has his head turned by an old acquaintance.

Shantol Jackson stars as Sgt Naomi Thomas, while Tahj Miles returns as Officer Marlon Pryce.

Ginny Holder stars as Darlene Curtis, and Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Death in Paradise concludes on Friday February 25 2022 at 9pm on BBC One. Catch up on BBC iPlayer.

