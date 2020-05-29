The One Show viewers say Sharon Osbourne is 'unrecognisable' as she displays new look

Shocked BBC viewers thought Sharon Osbourne appeared 'unrecognisable' when she showed off her new look on The One Show.

The former X Factor judge, 67, was on the programme last night (Thursday, May 28) alongside her daughter, Kelly, to play a game of The Price is Right with comedian Alan Carr.

What did viewers say?

The One Show viewers hardly recognised Sharon Osbourne (Credit: BBC)

Viewers at home thought Sharon looked totally different.

Some said they didn't know it was her at first, while others joked she looked even younger than her daughter.

She appeared with Kelly via video link from their home in Los Angeles (Credit: BBC)

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "#theoneshow I didn't recognise Sharon Osbourne at all!! I sort of recognised Kelly, and then realised that it must be Sharon. Very odd features."

Another said: "Sharon Osbourne looking younger than her daughter lols #theoneshow."

I thought Sharon was Kelly.

A third tweeted: "Kelly looks more like Sharon Osbourne than Sharon looks like Sharon #theoneshow."

Someone else said: "I thought Sharon was Kelly lol #theoneshow."

"Sharon's hair looks so nice," one admirer tweeted, adding: "It suits her... #theoneshow."

Sharon has three children with her Black Sabbath rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne - Kelly, 35, Jack, 34, and Aimee, 36, who was the only member of the family not to feature on their hit reality series, The Osbournes.

Hospital rush during lockdown

Earlier this year, Sharon revealed that her eldest daughter was rushed into emergency surgery during the coronavirus lockdown.

At the end of March, Sharon appeared on US chat show The Talk to discuss how her family is coping in the pandemic.

.@MrsSOsbourne shares a family update amid coronavirus crisis. pic.twitter.com/PMWJjr5vFk — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) March 30, 2020

She explained: "We've been fine. I mean, you know compared to a lot of people, we're doing just fine."

But Sharon went on to say: "Aimee was taken into hospital. She had an emergency operation to remove her appendix. I mean just the worst time to be in a hospital.

"We had that, she's fine now, thank God. She's out of pain and she's recuperating."

