Sharon Osbourne reveals daughter was taken to hospital for emergency surgery

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne has said her daughter was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

Sharon appeared on US talk show The Talk from her Los Angeles home on Monday, March 30, to discuss how her family is coping during the coronavirus pandemic.

.@MrsSOsbourne shares a family update amid coronavirus crisis. pic.twitter.com/PMWJjr5vFk — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) March 30, 2020

What did Sharon Osbourne say?

Sharon explained: "We’ve been fine. I mean, you know compared to a lot of people, we’re doing just fine."

She had an emergency operation to remove her appendix.

However, Sharon continued: "Yesterday, Aimee was taken into hospital. She had an emergency operation to remove her appendix.

"I mean just the worst time to be in a hospital."

In addition, she said: "We had that, she’s fine now, thank God. She’s out of pain, and she’s recuperating."

Sharon Osbourne revealed her daughter had emergency surgery (Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com)

Sharon went on to discuss her husband Ozzy Osbourne's treatment for his Parkinson’s, which has been cancelled.

She said: "We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland."

The couple were meant to travel for his treatment on April 8 but it was cancelled.

Sharon said: "We're just hanging in like everybody else. You know, just trying to stay away, and be quiet, and just, you know, hold it in there.

"But I honestly find this such frightening times. I just think it’s a really, really frightening time to be alive."

The star added: "I cry every day when I watch the death toll go up, and more and more people catch this virus, and I'm just you know, devastated by it.

Ozzy has had his treatment cancelled (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"For me, I'm like, you know, heartbroken."

Ozzy revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis in January.

The couple's daughter Kelly recently expressed her concerns for her parents, who fall into the high-risk bracket amid the virus outbreak.

What did she say?

She said on Instagram: "The truth is I am scared too. Both of my parents are high risk especially my dad.

"I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don't have anyone to stay home for I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy."

In conclusion, she added: "Help put a smile on my dad's face while he is in quarantine by posting a pic of your best Ozzy impersonation."

