Alex Jones 'gets blood everywhere' after cutting her finger on The One Show

Alex Jones cut her finger on The One Show - but even though blood spurted everywhere, she was unable to get help.

The Welsh presenter told viewers: "I gave myself a paper cut, and I've just got blood everywhere."

But social distancing rules meant the crew couldn't come to her assistance.

Alex Jones was covered in blood (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Alex Jones hits back at speculation she's had her hair done in lockdown

She looked quite worried when it happened, as no one was allowed near.

Holding her hands out , she said: "It's just a paper cut - but I haven't got a tissue."

As Watchdog correspondent Matt Allwright explained, co-presenter Alex Scott would have to break strict government guidelines to go to her aid.

He told her: "We can't help you."

But eventually, she tracked down a tissue.

"Don't worry it's fine. There's one here," Alex said.

Alex Jones has presented The One Show since 2010 (Credit: Splash News)

She then started dabbing the blood while, like a pro, reading out the next link.

Social distancing

The One Show started social distancing on screen after coming under fire from viewers in March.

Alex and Irish comic Patrick Kielty ended up on opposite sofas.

That was after getting complaints about how close they had been sitting.

Read more: Alex Jones left bloodied and needing stitches after shocking accident on GBBO set

'Blood everywhere' - Alex Jones gave herself a paper cut on the show (Credit: BBC)

She also faced criticism when presenting with what looked suspiciously like a new haircut.

However, after fans raised the issue on social media, Alex put them straight.

"Just to clarify, no haircut has happened since the end of Feb, before lockdown (which was a tiny trim).

"I’m sort of pleased that you think I have had it cut though because it’s a right mess!!!!!" She said.

The One Show is filmed with just the hosts and a cameraperson in the studio to make sure social distancing rules are followed.

Presenters have to sit two metres apart.

But that does mean no one is on hand when something goes wrong - including vicious paper cuts.

What did you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.