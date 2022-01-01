Rita Ora given a hard time for ‘messing up’ on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer 2022 panellist Rita Ora hasn’t had the most acclaimed run on the ITV series.

The pop performer, 31, was previously targeted by viewers on social media for seemingly being unaware who some celebrities are.

There were also regular calls from show fans for her to be removed from the show following a lockdown breach.

Nicola Roberts and Alan Carr were both touted as replacements for her.

However, Rita is confirmed to be returning to the The Masked Singer in 2022.

And ahead of the show’s third series beginning in January, Rita has addressed another difficult upcoming moment.

The Masked Singer 2022: Rita Ora admits wanting to ‘impress’ (Credit: The Masked Singer UK YouTube)

The Masked Singer 2022: What is the ‘not great’ reaction Rita Ora receives?

On this occasion, it seems Rita was given a bit of hard time by the studio audience.

Asked about the return of a full audience while the pre-recorded series is filmed, Rita admits the dynamic has changed.

And it seems those in attendance didn’t always react to her the way she might have hoped.

Read more: The Masked Singer UK: ITV unveils new characters for the new series!

Rita reflected: “It’s so good but it’s also like you’re really trying to impress them with your guesses and you’re relying on their reactions.

“That could be great but it could also not be great!

I’ve had an experience where my guess didn’t get a reaction.

“I’ve had an experience where my guess didn’t get a reaction and it actually turned out to be that person.”

Despite the tough audience, Rita put a positive spin on the crowd not taking to what she had to say.

She added: “There’s pros and cons like everything but I actually love having that second opinion with the crowd.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masked Singer UK (@maskedsingeruk)

‘Rita is struggling’

Elsewhere, some of the other panellists indicated Rita is very keen to prove her standing.

Davina McCall teased the competition between panellists is “interesting”.

Mentioning her pal, Davina added: “Rita is slightly struggling because it’s all gone to next level harder.

“Rita’s like, ‘I can’t tune into the voices in the same way.'”

Davina reckons Rita is finding working out who is under the mask difficult in the 2022 series (Credit: The Masked Singer UK YouTube)

And Jonathan Ross also suggested Rita may be under pressure to claim victory again.

“We all pretend it doesn’t matter,” Wossy said.

“Rita’s the one who wants to really win this series.

“She won the last two, I think she feels going for the hat trick is a prize worth getting.”

Read more: The Masked Singer: Nicola Roberts should replace Rita Ora as judge, say viewers

However, in Jonathan’s view, that third win may be beyond Rita.

He concluded: “So far, I think she’s doing the worst out of all of us and that’s quite delightful.

“I think I’m doing the best at the moment, against all odds, but that won’t last.”

The Masked Singer begins on ITV on New Year’s Day, Saturday January 1, at 7pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.