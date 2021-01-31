The Masked Singer UK viewers are demanding that comedian Alan Carr replaces singer Rita Ora as a judge.

The Chatty Man comedian, 44, made a guest appearance as a judge on the popular ITV talent show.

And his judging stint went down a treat. But so much so that dozens of viewers took to Twitter to request that he be made a permanent addition.

But at the expense of Rita Ora, 30, being permanently kicked off the show.

Viewers not only loved Alan’s input but they also appear to be still furious at Rita for breaking lockdown rules.

What did The Masked Singer fans say about Alan Carr?

One viewer tweeted: “Replace Rita with Alan next series please! #maskedsingeruk.”

While another viewer argued: “Can we just replace Rita Ora with Alan Carr? Nobody needs to see her every week after what she did. #MaskedSingerUK.”

A third viewer claimed: “Starting a petition for Alan Carr to replace Rita on #MaskedSingerUK.”

And a fourth viewer chimed in with: “Is it just me that was hoping that Alan Carr had been brought in to replace Rita Ora on the #maskedsingeruk.”

Whereas a fifth user argued: “Next series replace Jonathan [Ross] with Alan Carr.”

Why are The Masked Singer viewers so cross at Rita Ora?

Masked Singer UK viewers still appear to be furious with hitmaker Rita Ora for breaking COVID-19 restrictions on at least two occasions.

The star held a bash at a London restaurant for her 30th birthday – which was completely against the lockdown rules at the time.

The party took place in November of last year and attended by 17 people.

This included celebrity sisters Poppy and Cara Delevingne.

Police broke up the party, and the restaurant now faces losing its licence.

How did Rita Ora apologise for breaking lockdown rules?

Rita went on to formally apologise on Instagram.

She wrote: “Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.

“It was spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK…”

The Masked Singer judge continued: “I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk.

“This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.”

“I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hard how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep up safe.

“Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”

The star further apologised for not self-isolating after returning to the UK from a gig in Egypt.

