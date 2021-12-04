The Masked Singer UK new series
TV

The Masked Singer UK: ITV unveils new characters for the new series!

Here we go! Look at this bonkers lot!

By Paul Hirons

The Masked Singer UK has unveiled its batch of new characters for the new series.

One of our favourite shows, it’s on its way back for its third run in the New Year.

The Masked Singer UK new series
Say hello to Bagpipes (Credit: ITV)

And now ITV has unveiled the character that will keep us guessing.

The Masked Singer UK new series
Snow Leopard will appear (Credit: ITV)

Who will appear in the new series of The Masked Singer?

Hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Sausage (Joss Stone) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club, a brand-new cast of 12 celebs will take to the stage.

The Masked Singer UK new series
Chandelier will provide light entertainment (Credit: ITV)

And we can reveal who they are. Woohoo!

First off there’s Bagpipes, Snow Leopard and, in keeping with the show’s surreal tradition… Chandelier.

The Masked Singer UK new series
Doughnuts! (Credit: ITV)

And then there’s Doughnuts… almost good enough to eat!

Read more: The Masked Singer UK: Is there a series 3 and when will it be on?

The Masked Singer UK new series
Firework will provide explosive performances (Credit: ITV)

Who is on the panel for this series?

The next batch of characters includes Firework, Lionfish, Mushroom and Panda.

The Masked Singer UK new series
Lionfish (Credit: ITV)

Let’s hope they all fit on stage, or else there won’t be ‘mush room’ for anyone else. Sorry.

And so to this year’s panel of guessers.

The Masked Singer UK new series
Mushroom (Credit: ITV)
The Masked Singer UK new series
Awww, look at Panda! (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett is back as host, and Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora all return as members of the panel.

The Masked Singer UK new series
Woof! It’s Poodle (Credit: ITV)

Who are the remaining characters?

Ah, we love The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer UK new series
Rockhopper (Credit: ITV)

You can always guarantee some crazy characters, and this year is no different.

In fact, we think they’ve outdone themselves. Seriously.

The Masked Singer UK new series
Here’s Robobunny (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Joel Dommett was tricked in a ‘catfish’ scam that led to nude video leak

The final batch of characters includes Poodle, Rockhopper (whatever one of those is), Robobunny (!) and Traffic Cone.

The Masked Singer UK new series
Traffic Cone! (Credit: ITV)

We can’t wait for it to start, and to guess who’s behind the mask(s).

Are you looking forward to seeing The Masked Singer back? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Tom Malone sr on Gogglebox moaning about watching onion eating
Gogglebox star Tom Malone Sr warns show has reached a new low – and viewers are in agreement
I'm a celebrity danny
I’m A Celebrity star Arlene Phillips divides fans as she insults campmate Danny Miller
I'm A Celebrity news
I’m A Celebrity judgement is in – and the news will comes as a blow to ITV
James martin kids
James Martin admits ‘biggest career low’ is not having kids and reveals how he’s filled that child-shaped hole
jamie redknapp baby
Louise Redknapp insists she’s ‘not in despair’ as she issues statement about ex Jamie’s Redknapp’s baby
Kate Middleton and the queen
Kate Middleton’s ‘sacrifice at Christmas as she and William put Queen first’