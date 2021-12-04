The Masked Singer UK: ITV unveils new characters for the new series!

The Masked Singer UK has unveiled its batch of new characters for the new series.

One of our favourite shows, it’s on its way back for its third run in the New Year.

Say hello to Bagpipes (Credit: ITV)

And now ITV has unveiled the character that will keep us guessing.

Snow Leopard will appear (Credit: ITV)

Who will appear in the new series of The Masked Singer?

Hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Sausage (Joss Stone) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club, a brand-new cast of 12 celebs will take to the stage.

Chandelier will provide light entertainment (Credit: ITV)

And we can reveal who they are. Woohoo!

First off there’s Bagpipes, Snow Leopard and, in keeping with the show’s surreal tradition… Chandelier.

Doughnuts! (Credit: ITV)

And then there’s Doughnuts… almost good enough to eat!

Firework will provide explosive performances (Credit: ITV)

Who is on the panel for this series?

The next batch of characters includes Firework, Lionfish, Mushroom and Panda.

Lionfish (Credit: ITV)

Let’s hope they all fit on stage, or else there won’t be ‘mush room’ for anyone else. Sorry.

And so to this year’s panel of guessers.

Mushroom (Credit: ITV)

Awww, look at Panda! (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett is back as host, and Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora all return as members of the panel.

Woof! It’s Poodle (Credit: ITV)

Who are the remaining characters?

Ah, we love The Masked Singer.

Rockhopper (Credit: ITV)

You can always guarantee some crazy characters, and this year is no different.

In fact, we think they’ve outdone themselves. Seriously.

Here’s Robobunny (Credit: ITV)

The final batch of characters includes Poodle, Rockhopper (whatever one of those is), Robobunny (!) and Traffic Cone.

Traffic Cone! (Credit: ITV)

We can’t wait for it to start, and to guess who’s behind the mask(s).

