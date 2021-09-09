The Masked Singer UK: Is there a series 3 and when will it be on?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, The Masked Singer is gearing up for series 3.

Series 2 of the hit show wrapped in February, and since then fans have been wondering when series 3 is coming.

The show’s producers have hinted that the next series will be more bonkers than the first two were.

Is The Masked Singer UK series 3 really happening?

While ITV hasn’t confirmed the hit show’s return, judge Jonathan Ross let the cat out of the bag.

In an interview with The Mirror he said: “Okay, well we’re doing a third series, and I’m doing the third series.

“And I shouldn’t speak about who the other judges are but you’re not going to be surprised.

“I’m looking forward to doing it because it’s a fun way to spend the evening. On The Masked Singer I’m as much a viewer as a participant, for part of the evening.

Joss Stone won series 2 as ‘Sausage’ (Credit: ITV)

“There’s a real, genuine chemistry on the panel and we really have a great time. I think hopefully that comes across at home.”

Executive producers of The Masked Singer, Dan Nettleton and Derek McLean, told Radio Times that they had big plans for the show going forwards.

Dan said: “We don’t intend for this to be the same every year, and partly because of the beauty of the format, it means you can do bonkers things.

“In a traditional kind of talent show, there are limits to where you can take the show, but with a show that relies on Badgers singing against Sausages and Blobs, there really isn’t a limit.

“We have some very crazy high concept ideas that we would like to introduce to the series going forward.”

Who else will be on The Masked Singer’s judging panel?

The judges for The Masked Singer series 3 are expected to be as before, with presenter Davina McCall, comedian Mo Gilligan and pop star Rita Ora.

According to The Mirror, Rita is returning to the UK after nine months away to start filming next month.

Rita could be staying for series three (Credit: ITV)

She relocated to Los Angeles last year after sparking a backlash after breaking Covid restriction rules.

The didn’t join the other panelist for the spin-off series The Masked Dancer, instead being replaced by Oti Mabuse.

Presenter Joel Dommett is also thought to be returning to front The Masked Singer’s new series, with more cheesy jokes.

When will The Masked Singer 3 air?

In short it’s not yet known. Filming has not yet started, but is in the diary.

If the show follows the past two series, series 3 should be back on screen in early in 2022.

Watch this space.

