The Masked Singer UK judge Rita Ora has had viewers talking over the seasons due to her silly comments.

The second series of the ITV show began on Boxing Day (December 26) as Rita joined Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan on the judging panel.

We’re now looking back at Rita’s most silly comments as a judge.

Rita Ora has said some silly things on The Masked Singer UK (Credit: ITV)

Rita identifies an American accent

During the first episode of series two, Rita made a comment about an American man.

Speaking in an American accent, one of the characters, Dragon, said: “Hi, I am the Dragon.”

The judge said: “I think that he is American.”

Rita made an obvious observation about Dragon’s accent (Credit: ITV)

Rita gets name wrong

Meanwhile, during the first series, Rita thought she had rumbled the identity behind Fox.

The singer thought that “Sara Fox” was hidden inside the Fox costume.

But she actually meant to say Sara Cox.

Rita’s fellow judges corrected her and viewers were in hysterics.

Rita thought Sara Cox called “Sara Fox” (Credit: ITV)

Rita’s A-List guesses on The Masked Singer UK

Rita was mocked by viewers for guessing A-Listers were behind some of the costumes.

During series one, Rita said that Kylie Minogue could be dressed up as Queen Bee.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “‘It’s definitely Kylie Minogue.’ Oh Rita.”

Another said: “Rita Ora: ‘Imagine if it is actually Kylie Minogue,’ Right,” followed by laughing emojis.

But one fan tweeted: “I’m going with Rita’s guess Kylie Minogue as it sounds like her.”

Rita Ora’s Rod Stewart guess

Meanwhile, during one episode in the first series, Rita guessed that music icon Sir Rod Stewart was behind The Pharaoh.

One clue from The Pharaoh hinted he was a member of Parliament.

Rita said: “It has to be!” referring to her guess of Rod Stewart.

Her co-judge Jonathan Ross said: “Yes, that famous member of Parliament… Rod Stewart.”

Rita replied: “Why are we all of a sudden been convinced that this person’s an MP?”

Jonathan said: “Well the clues.”

One viewer said: “Sorry Rita, how on earth could that be Rod Stewart!?!? #maskedsinger Why are they guessing ridiculous people?!?”

