Viewers of The Masked Singer have demanded guest-panellist Nicola Roberts replace Rita Ora in future series.

The former Girls Aloud singer, 35, guested on the panel in last night’s final (Saturday February 13).

And, of course, Nicola has previous with The Masked Singer – she won last year’s series as Queen Bee.

Now viewers want to see a lot more of her.

Nicola wowed viewers on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

What was Nicola Roberts like on The Masked Singer?

Throughout the final, viewers marvelled at Nicola’s calm demeanour, complimenting her on her “chill” attitude.

They were also blown away by her guesses, many of which made more sense than the rest of the panel put together.

Throughout the series, the panel struggled to guess the identity of the remaining characters.

However, Nicola – dressed in an elegant, low-cut, pale-pink gown with buckle straps, and wearing her hair up in a sleek updo – was judged to be a welcome addition to the panel.

So much so, viewers demanded she replace 30-year-old Rita permanently.

How did viewers react to Nicola?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to demand Nicola replace Rita on the panel.

One wrote: “Petition to replace Rita Ora with Nicola Roberts in the next series of #TheMaskedSinger.”

Another said: “Nicola should replace Rita on the panel. She has such a chilled vibe #TheMaskedSinger.”

Nicola should replace Rita on the panel. She has such a chilled vibe.

“Can we permanently replace Rita ‘I’m too good to abide by the law’ Ora with the lovely and talented Nicola Roberts PLEASE #TheMaskedSinger,” a third commented.

Finally, a fourth viewer wrote: “Nicola Roberts needs to be a permanent judge on #TheMaskedSingerUK #TheMaskedSinger. She actually knows who people are.”

Rita could be staying for series three (Credit: ITV)

Will Rita be in series three?

Those calling for Rita to be replaced with Nicola will be disappointed.

Panellist Jonathan Ross seemed to hint that this year’s celebs will be back on the panel for series three.

“Okay, well we’re doing a third series. And I’m doing the third series,” he told The Mirror.

“And I shouldn’t speak about who the other judges are. However, you’re not going to be surprised.

“Rita’s lovely to hang around with, there’s no front with Rita. She’s not at all starry, she’s a real sweet kid. She’s a lovely girl.”

