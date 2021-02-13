Rita Ora appears to have secured a place on the next series of The Masked Singer UK.

The controversial pop star hit the headlines in December after she broke the rules and allegedly had a party during lockdown for her 30th birthday bash.

The nation was up in arms when her rule break was revealed, and Rita was forced to make a public apology.

However, things then went from bad to worse when it was revealed the manager of the restaurant where she threw her party had been fired.

As a result, calls to fire Rita from The Masked Singer due to her behaviour have been growing.

Despite this, it seems that ITV are set to stick by the singer’s side.

Will Rita Ora return for Masked Singer UK series 3?

Jonathan Ross has revealed that series three has been given the go-ahead.

He also appeared to hint that Rita’s spot on the panel is safe.

“Okay, well we’re doing a third series. And I’m doing the third series,” he told The Mirror. “And I shouldn’t speak about who the other judges are. However, you’re not going to be surprised.”

“Rita’s lovely to hang around with, there’s no front with Rita. She’s not at all starry, she’s a real sweet kid. She’s a lovely girl.

“Davina’s wonderful, we all love Davina don’t we. And Mo is great fun and he’s brought a real breath of fresh air. And Joel couldn’t be lovelier. So there’s a real, genuine chemistry I think on the panel and we really have a great time,” he added.

It’s still unknown who the judges will be for Masked Singer’s reported spin-off, The Masked Dancer.

However, there are rumours Rita will be replaced by Oti Mabuse.

Rita hits out at viewers

Davina, 53, was recently told to “cover up” after wearing a figure-hugging dress during a recent episode of the show.

As a result, Rita recently hit back at trolls for criticising their outfit choices.

“I really think style is a totally personal thing. If someone doesn’t like something I wear, they don’t have to, that’s totally fine,” she told The Sun.

“What’s important is I just need to feel confident about me and how I feel, that’s all that matters to me with my style.

Rita added: “I don’t care what anyone else thinks.”

There’s just a handful of celebrities left. However, one clear favourite is emerging from the pack.

With his charming personality and powerhouse vocals, Robin is now the front-runner to snatch tonight’s crown.

But could Sausage or Badger cause an upset?

The Masked Singer final airs tonight on ITV at 7pm.

