The winner of last year’s The Masked Singer, Nicola Roberts, has returned for tonight’s final (February 13).

The former Girls Aloud singer made her comeback but, this time around, she wasn’t in her Queen Bee costume.

Instead, Nicola joined the judging panel as an extra-special guest.

Queen Bee Nicola Roberts made her Masked Singer comeback during the final (Credit: ITV)

Why is Nicola Roberts on The Masked Singer final?

Nicola won the first series of The Masked Singer this time last year.

She wowed the judges with her impressive singing skills, which she hid behind her Queen Bee character.

This year, however, the tables have turned for Nicola, and she got a chance to find out how the show works from the judges’ perspective.

And she looked entirely stunning as she took her seat, wearing a nude ethereal sparkly dress with her hair piled on top of her head in an elegant up do.

As a result, viewers saw her on screen alongside Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross who all judged her last year.

Newcomer Mo Gilligan was also on hand to welcome the flame-haired singer to the bench.

What’s Nicola like as a guesser?

From pictures Nicola posted on Instagram, fans guessed she didn’t do too good a job of guessing who was behind the mask.

“Definitely shocked!” she revealed as she posted pictures of herself as the winner was unveiled.

“Just your expressions alone make me so excited to watch tonight’s episode,” one fan declared.

“So excited to see you on the judging panel!” said another.

“Buzzing for tonight,” another quipped.

Nicola won the show last year (Credit: ITV)

She also sent her congratulations to all of tonight’s finalists ahead of their TV unmasking.

She said: “Sending congratulations to all three finalists ahead of tonight’s @maskedsingeruk final. You have put on a brilliant show and I’m sure like I did, have enjoyed every minute.

“Enjoy the reveal and being able to finally reply to all of your friends and family who you have no doubt been ignoring and lying to for the last seven weeks!”

She added: “Lots of love from,” and a bee emoji.

