The Masked Singer UK judging panel could be set for a transformation if viewers get their way.

Rita Ora has been part of the show since it began last year.

However, in November last year, she flouted lockdown rules and threw herself a 30th birthday party with a group of pals.

She apologised at the time, but the backlash has continued to rage.

Things only got worse when it was revealed this week that the manager of the restaurant where she threw her party has been sacked.

As a result, Rita’s lost a whopping 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Fans want Rita Ora fired from The Masked Singer

However, that’s not all. Fans are now demanding that the singer be fired from The Masked Singer UK.

Numerous viewers took to Twitter this week to air their grievances with the star.

“I like Rita Ora, but the more I hear about this case, the more I think she needs to be given the boot from The Masked Singer,” ranted a fan.

“Her stay on the show should be regarded as untenable by ITV. An example needs to be set,” said another.

“I love watching the Masked Singer but Rita Ora makes my blood boil. We all make sacrifices, people are dying but she still has to have her party, selfish selfish selfish!” said a third.

@itvhub I would like Rita Ora removed from the Masked Singer as her behaviour is unacceptable regards her birthday party shenanigans — Margaret Eva (@magrateva) January 29, 2021

I don’t understand 🤷‍♀️ how Rita Ora is still a judge 👩‍⚖️ on The Masked singer she should be ashamed of herself for breaking the COVID rules no wonder 💭 she lost a lot of followers on Twitter 😡😡 thank god I don’t follower her she should be axed 🪓 — Barbara White (@Barbara67465564) January 30, 2021

A fourth exclaimed: “I would like Rita Ora removed from the Masked Singer as her behaviour is unacceptable in regards to her birthday party shenanigans.”

While another added: “ITV get rid of Rita!!!”

The Masked Singer UK was filmed over the summer before Rita broke the lockdown rules.

What did Rita say?

Rita publicly apologised for the incident in November.

She said in a statement: “Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.

“It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK…

“I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness.”

“Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise,” she added.

The Masked Singer UK continues on ITV, tonight, at 7pm.

