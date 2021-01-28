Rita Ora lockdown party timeline: Full details as restaurant manager fired

Rita Ora found herself in hot water last year when she celebrated her 30th with a party during lockdown.

She hit headlines across the country at the time.

However, months after the November bash, new details are still emerging about the havoc caused.

Here’s a timeline to catch you up on Rita’s lockdown bash…

Rita Ora sparked backlash for breaking lockdown rules and having a party (Credit: ITV)

November 21

Rita Ora flew to Egypt where she was paid for a private performance of her songs.

She then returned to the UK a day later where she should have isolated for two weeks.

The popstar celebrated her 30th (Credit: Splashnews.com)

November 28, 2021 – Rita Ora throws her lockdown party

The pop star’s security team allegedly offered Casa Cruz in Notting Hill £5,000 to host an intimate birthday party.

The country was in the middle of the second virus lockdown at the time.

Rita’s team also allegedly requested that the CCTV be turned off.

General manager at Casa Cruz, Scottie Bhattarai, said guests began arriving at 7pm.

At its peak, the restaurant was hosting around 20 people.

Police arrived at the property at 9pm, but they were not let in.

Rita shared an apology on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)