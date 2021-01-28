Rita Ora lockdown party timeline: Full details as restaurant manager fired

Rita Ora found herself in hot water last year when she celebrated her 30th with a party during lockdown.
She hit headlines across the country at the time.
However, months after the November bash, new details are still emerging about the havoc caused.
Here’s a timeline to catch you up on Rita’s lockdown bash…
November 21
Rita Ora flew to Egypt where she was paid for a private performance of her songs.
She then returned to the UK a day later where she should have isolated for two weeks.
November 28, 2021 – Rita Ora throws her lockdown party
The pop star’s security team allegedly offered Casa Cruz in Notting Hill £5,000 to host an intimate birthday party.
The country was in the middle of the second virus lockdown at the time.
Rita’s team also allegedly requested that the CCTV be turned off.
General manager at Casa Cruz, Scottie Bhattarai, said guests began arriving at 7pm.
At its peak, the restaurant was hosting around 20 people.
Police arrived at the property at 9pm, but they were not let in.
November 30
News soon broke that Rita had ignored lockdown rules.
The Anywhere singer took to social media to share an apology for her behaviour.
“Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility,” she wrote in a statement.
“I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk.
“This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement.”
A huge backlash on social media ensued, with the singer being labelled “selfish” and “ignorant” by disappointed fans.
December 7
Rita apologised for a second time when the public learned of her secret work trip to Egypt two weeks prior.
“Upon my return to Britain, I should have isolated myself for the required period.
“I didn’t follow government advice and for that I apologised earlier this week. I apologise again, unreservedly,” she said.
January 28 – Fans want Rita Ora sacked over lockdown party
The Metropolitan Police urged Kensington and Chelsea Council licencing sub-committee to revoke the licence of the west London restaurant during a meeting.
Officials told the committee that it was “one of the most egregious and certainly most notorious breach of Covid regulations”.
The committee was also told that the manager who allowed Rita to have the party has been fired.
In response to the news, fans rushed to social media to blast the star.
There are even calls for Rita to get the sack from The Masked Singer.
