The Masked Singer viewers have been guessing the identity of Robin for weeks now. But who is behind the mask on the show?

But now Westlife star Nicky Byrne has left a tantalising clue, which suggests he could be the man under the feathery mask.

Could Nicky be Robin on The Masked Singer? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are the fan theories for Robin on The Masked Singer?

Robin appeared on Saturday night’s show (January 23) and said that the panel “need the luck of Irish to pin the right name on me”.

In a previous episode, Davina offered Nicky’s name and on Saturday she stuck to her guns.

And fans agree – some thought that Olly Murs or Aston Merrygold is the man behind the mask, while some think Joe Swash is ‘the lord of the wings’.

However, some think it’s 42-year-old Nicky.

And now the Westlife singer has dropped a massive clue.

Look at this little fella I saw today! #cute pic.twitter.com/2Kxi7wVGxf — Nicky Byrne (@NickyByrne) January 23, 2021

What was the clue Nicky left?

On Twitter, Nicky tweeted out a short video from a walk.

It showed a tiny robin fluttering around a hedgerow.

Nicky then captioned the image: “Look at this little fella I saw today! #cute.”

Could this have been a huge clue, or just Nicky messing with people’s minds?

Robin has kept people guessing (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react?

Fans soon responded and debated whether this was a clue.

“Very good Nicky, when your names been bandied about as Robin on Masked Singer,” one wrote.

Another proclaimed: “It’s a sign!”

A third said: “LOL Nicky… here’s hoping it’s you as Robin… I have money on you.”

Finally, someone just came out and flat-out asked: “Are you the Robin on the masked singer Nicky? #MaskedSingerUK.”

Fans are convinced they know who Viking is (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced they know who Viking is

With only a few weeks to go, fan theories are hotting up.

One fan theory is A-Ha singer Morten Harket is Viking.

The bearded Scandinavian character sang the very same 1980s hit on Saturday night.

One fan said: “Double bluff. Viking’s still Morten Harket, ‘seen by over a billion people’ is going to be a reference to Take On Me having a billion views on YouTube.”

Another screamed: “#TheMaskedSinger how can the judges be sooooooo deaf!!! Clearly they’ve never heard a voice of an angel #mortenharket.”

