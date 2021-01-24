The Masked Singer has lined up comedian and chat show host Alan Carr as a guest panellist for next weekend’s show.

Alan, 44, will join the established panellists and add his own unique takes on proceedings.

Love this programme and looking forward to next week, double elimination AND Alan Carr 😂😂 — Lynne Webster (@lynneglenn13) January 24, 2021

What will Alan Carr do on The Masked Singer next week?

According to reports, Alan will join Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall on the panel.

Furthermore, next Saturday’s show (January 30) will feature TWO eliminations.

Read more: Who is Viking on The Masked Singer? Fans convinced they’ve figured out celebrity behind mask

Alan’s appearance was seemingly confirmed after a trailer for next week’s show featured him in it.

The tease was shown after last night’s episode and has been shared on the show’s official Twitter feed.

Fans love the idea of Alan on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to the news about Alan’s appearance?

With Badger, Blob, Dragon, Harlequin, Robin, Sausage and Viking all appearing and two eliminations there’s going to be a lot going on.

And, with Alan’s addition, some fans couldn’t help but share their excitement.

Absolutely cannot wait to see @chattyman on the masked singer next week! 😂😂 — Lewis Reeves (@lewisreeves94) January 24, 2021

ALAN CARR ON THE MASKED SINGER ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!?????!??! #themaskedsinger — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) January 23, 2021

One viewer said: “Absolutely cannot wait to see @chattyman on the masked singer next week!”

Another shouted in excitement: “ALAN CARR ON THE MASKED SINGER ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!?????!??! #themaskedsinger.”

Finally, a third commented in response to the news: “Love this programme and looking forward to next week, double elimination AND Alan Carr.”

John unmasked himself last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened last night?

Last night, one more character was unmasked.

Cold Feet star John Thomson was revealed as Bush Baby in last night’s show.

Read more: Who is Blob on The Masked Singer? Panel accused of ‘pretending’ to not know identity

He said about the experience: “I decided to take on the challenge because I’d originally been asked the year before but I was in the middle of filming Cold Feet.

“So, when the opportunity arose again, I decided to go for it.”

The Masked Singer continues on ITV, next Saturday (January 30), at 7pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.