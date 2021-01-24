The Masked Singer viewers are still guessing the identities behind the characters and many are wondering: Who is Blob?

A number of fans are convinced that the panel are ‘pretending’ not to know who the celebrity in the Blob costume is.

They seem certain they know who the mystery singer is, claiming that the star in question dropped a really obvious hint on last night’s show.

And some fans are deeply suspicious that the panellists didn’t pick up on the ‘hint’, with one claiming that the whole thing is a “put on”.

Blob performed Hotel Room Service on last night’s episode of The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

What did Blob sing on The Masked Singer?

On last night’s show, Blob performed the song ‘Hotel Room Service’ by American rapper Pitbull.

And for many viewers, that was a huge clue as to the true identity of the alien-like creature.

Cast your mind back a few years and you’ll remember that comedian Lenny Henry appeared on a series of TV adverts for hotel chain Premier Inn…

However, if it was a clue, the panel didn’t pick up on it.

Read more: The Masked Singer UK: Bush Baby revealed as Cold Feet star John Thomson

Davina McCall thought Blob was comedian Greg Davies, while Rita Ora believed it might be fitness coach Joe Wicks.

Mo Gilligan quipped that the celebrity inside Blob was “someone kind of old trying to get in with a younger crowd”, before guessing Ainsley Harriott.

None of the Masked Singer panel guessed Lenny Henry (Credit: Kieron McCarron / Bandicoot TV / ITV)

What did Masked Singer viewers say on Twitter?

And Jonathan Ross plumped for Little Britain and Britain’s Got Talent star David Walliams.

At home, though, viewers were tearing their hair out, claiming that Blob’s true identity was obvious and that the panel were faking their ignorance.

Read more: The Masked Singer: viewers are convinced BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty is Harlequin

One tweeted: “We’ve all known it’s Lenny Henry for weeks! He now just sang about the bloody hotel chain he is the face of, and the panel are still pretending not to know! Why does this make me so angry.”

Another scoffed: “Why is everyone on the panel pretending that they don’t know it’s Lenny Henry.”

Fans of The Masked Singer reckon Blob is Lenny Henry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And a third commented: “It’s either not Lenny Henry or the panel just pretending not to all notice the obvious. If it’s the latter then the whole show is a put on. Bit like that American wrestling rubbish.”

A fourth viewer was also sure they knew who it was: “Blob is Sir Lenny Henry and I cannot be convinced otherwise! Last night when he sang about ‘hotels’ just finalised it for me.”

Last night’s show saw Bush Baby revealed as Cold Feet star John Thomson.

The Masked Singer returns next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

