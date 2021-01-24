The Masked Singer fans are asking who could Viking be?

Attention has now turned to the bearded character, and there are plenty of fan theories out there.

And many think last night’s show (Saturday January 24) offered up an enormous clue.

Fans are convinced they know who Viking is (Credit: ITV)

What are the clues for Viking on The Masked Singer?

In last night’s episode, Viking sang A-Ha’s 1980s hit, Take On Me.

Panellist Rita Ora said that Viking was “so confusing”.

She guessed that it was Ben Adams from the boyband A1.

Ben and the band covered the song in 2000 and in the video before the performance Viking could be seen pointing to the A1 road.

Mo Gilligan guessed Pat Sharp, while Davina McCall took a punt on one of the Bros brothers.

Jonathan Ross, meanwhile, once again guessed actor Jerome Flynn.

#TheMaskedSinger Viking is 100% Morten Harket. It even sounded exactly the same as the unplugged version of take on me. — James Andrews (@jiandrews) January 23, 2021

I just cannot bear it!!! #TheMaskedSinger how can the judges be sooooooo deaf!!! Clearly they’ve never heard a voice of an angel #mortenharket @ahalive_com @aha_com — Tracey Rich 💙 (@traceyjrich) January 23, 2021

Double bluff. Viking's still Morten Harket, "seen by over a billion people" is going to be a reference to Take On Me having over a billion views on YouTube. #TheMaskedSinger — TWJ (@IrnBruRevolutio) January 23, 2021

Morten Harket doing an absolute double bluff by performing his own song #TheMaskedSinger — Rebecca Skelly 🌻 (@becckss) January 23, 2021

What are the fan theories?

However, there was one overriding fan theory on Twitter – many viewers thought it was a double bluff.

One viewer said on Twitter: “Double bluff. Viking’s still Morten Harket, ‘seen by over a billion people’ is going to be a reference to Take On Me having a billion views on YouTube.”

A third screamed: “Just cannot bear it!!!

“#TheMaskedSinger how can the judges be sooooooo deaf!!! Clearly they’ve never heard a voice of an angel #mortenharket.”

Could 80s star Morten by under the mask? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite the consensus being Morten Harket, there was still room for more theories.

In the video clues before Viking’s performance, he said that he “was never going to give up” his identity.

Okay, first time watching #themaskedsinger Thoughts. Blob – Lenny Henry

Sausage – Stacey Solomon

Viking – Rick Astley

Badger – Tom Hardy

Bush Baby – Tim Minchin

Dragon – Angelina Jolie

Harlequin – no idea!

Robin – I am stumped! — Đȃɳΐ™ 🤦‍♀️ 🌈👍 (@TheLadyFiction) January 23, 2021

Well the Viking is clearly Rick Astley #TheMaskedSingerUK #TheMaskedSinger — Natalie 🤦🏽‍♀️ (@Pugsnotdrugs82) January 23, 2021

Who else could Viking be?

Rita Ora had already suggested Rick Astley on a previous episode.

And now there was support for the theory on social media.

One viewer said: “Well the Viking is clearly Rick Astley.”

Ok so here goes…Viking is Aled Jones and Sausage is Mica Paris……never thought I’d write that sentence. What has my life become! #themaskedsinger — Anna-Maria (@annamariacft) January 23, 2021

There was time for yet one more theory.

One fan suggested it might be Songs of Praise powerhouse, Aled Jones.

