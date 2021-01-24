Fans are convinced Morten Harket is Viking on The Masked Singer but who is he
TV

Who is Viking on The Masked Singer? Fans convinced they’ve figured out celebrity behind mask

Could it be the 80s pop star?

By Paul Hirons

The Masked Singer fans are asking who could Viking be?

Attention has now turned to the bearded character, and there are plenty of fan theories out there.

And many think last night’s show (Saturday January 24) offered up an enormous clue.

Fans are convinced Morten Harket is Viking on The Masked Singer
Fans are convinced they know who Viking is (Credit: ITV)

What are the clues for Viking on The Masked Singer?

In last night’s episode, Viking sang A-Ha’s 1980s hit, Take On Me.

Panellist Rita Ora said that Viking was “so confusing”.

She guessed that it was Ben Adams from the boyband A1.

Read more: Who is Blob on The Masked Singer? Panel accused of ‘pretending’ to not know identity

Ben and the band covered the song in 2000 and in the video before the performance Viking could be seen pointing to the A1 road.

Mo Gilligan guessed Pat Sharp, while Davina McCall took a punt on one of the Bros brothers.

Jonathan Ross, meanwhile, once again guessed actor Jerome Flynn.

What are the fan theories?

However, there was one overriding fan theory on Twitter – many viewers thought it was a double bluff.

One viewer said on Twitter: “Double bluff. Viking’s still Morten Harket, ‘seen by over a billion people’ is going to be a reference to Take On Me having a billion views on YouTube.”

Morten Harket doing an absolute double bluff by performing his own song.

Another wrote: “Morten Harket doing an absolute double bluff by performing his own song #TheMaskedSinger.”

A third screamed: “Just cannot bear it!!!

“#TheMaskedSinger how can the judges be sooooooo deaf!!! Clearly they’ve never heard a voice of an angel #mortenharket.”

Fans are convinced Morten Harket is Viking on The Masked Singer
Could 80s star Morten by under the mask? (Credit:  SplashNews.com)

Despite the consensus being Morten Harket, there was still room for more theories.

In the video clues before Viking’s performance, he said that he “was never going to give up” his identity.

Who else could Viking be?

Rita Ora had already suggested Rick Astley on a previous episode.

And now there was support for the theory on social media.

One viewer said: “Well the Viking is clearly Rick Astley.”

There was time for yet one more theory.

Read more: The Masked Singer UK: Bush Baby revealed as Cold Feet star John Thomson

One fan suggested it might be Songs of Praise powerhouse, Aled Jones.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Who is Blob on the Masked Singer
Who is Blob on The Masked Singer? Panel accused of ‘pretending’ to not know identity
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘welcome new puppy after losing family dog Lupo’
The Chase Anne Hegerty
The Chase: Anne Hegerty stuns viewers as she suffers ‘worst defeat’ to date
mafs australia ines basic interview
MAFS Australia star Ines Basic claims she was used as a ‘puppet’ and her portrayal wasn’t ‘fair’
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick pays tribute to dog Kiera and says he ‘loves her beyond words’
Endeavour season 8
Endeavour season 8: ITV confirms new episodes will air in 2021!