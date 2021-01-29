ITV has revealed a series of format changes for this Saturday’s The Masked Singer UK.

For the first time this series, contestants will perform in front of five judges.

Two acts will also be voted off this weekend.

And, in another first, all remaining stars will also sing together.

And it’s that latter that has got fans of the show in a complete and utter tizzy.

What will be different on The Masked Singer UK this weekend?

Viewers tuning into this Saturday’s Masked Singer (January 30) will see a series of changes.

Not only will there be a new judge, but all seven remaining contestants will perform together for the very first time.

First up, Alan Carr is joining the panel.

At the end of last week’s show, ITV revealed: “For one night only, Alan Carr joins the panel as TV’s most addictive guessing game continues.”

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that not one but two characters will be unmasked this weekend.

Has ITV revealed the biggest clue yet when it comes to Sausage? (Credit: ITV)

Biggest clue yet?

A new teaser for this Saturday’s show also reveals that all seven contestants will perform together for the very first time.

They will sing the Ting Tings hit That’s Not My Name.

And fans of the show were quick to comment that a line given to one of the characters is the biggest clue yet.

IT SAYS STACEY ON SAUSAGE!!! Is that a clue?!

Sausage – widely tipped to be Stacey Solomon – sings the line: “They call me Stacey.”

Although would ITV make it that easy?

Could it be a complete double bluff?

What have fans of The Masked Singer UK said?

Posting on TikTok, one fan of the show said: “IT SAYS STACEY ON SAUSAGE!!! Is that a clue?!”

Another wondered if it was a clue to Sheridan Smith – she’s another name in the Sausage frame.

“Gavin and Stacey?” they pondered. “Sheridan Smith?”

Another commented: “Why does she sound like Stacey Dooley when she says Stacey?”

“It is Sheridan Smith hands down, I would bet every penny I own on that, I’m that confident,” said another.

“Ooooh I’m torn between Sheridan and Stacey!” another added.

