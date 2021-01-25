Who are the favourites for each character in The Masked Singer UK?

Currently, there are seven characters still in the competition, ranging from Blob to Badger and Robin to Dragon.

There are plenty of fan theories out there, but what do the bookies say?

Here are the favourites for each character, according to betting site Betway.

Who could Blob be? (Credit: ITV)

Who are the favourites for each character on The Masked Singer UK?

Blob

It seems that week after week, fans have known who the identity of Blob is.

Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry is the clear favourite in this category, coming at 1/2 on.

Everyone else is 7/2.

Gabrielle is favourite to be Harlequin (Credit: ITV)

Harlequin

Despite strong fan theories that Naga Munchetty is Harlequin, singer Gabrielle is the clear favourite at 1/5 on.

Coming in second is Cerys Matthews at 7/2, then Emeli Sandé 6/1.

Then there’s a big gap to singer Beverley Knight, Sheridan Smith, and actress Zoe Wanamaker at 20/1.

Sarah Ferguson is a longshot at 25/1.

Who could Sausage be? (Credit: ITV)

Sausage

Actress Sheridan Smith was included in the Harlequin list, but she’s favourite to be Sausage at 6/4.

Close behind is singer Joss Stone at 13/8.

Not far behind is Stacey Solomon at 2/1, actress Pearl Mackie at 8/1 and Billie Piper at 10/1.

EastEnders star Kellie Bright comes in at 14/1, while social media star and sister of Strictly finalist Joe Sugg, Zoella, is at 20/1.

At the bottom is drag queen Baga Chipz at 25/1. Sausage and Baga Chipz would go well together.

Fans are convinced they know who Viking is (Credit: ITV)

Viking

A-ha singer Morten Harket has been a long-time name connected to the character Viking, and he’s a resounding favourite at 1/8 on.

Some way back is Professor Brian Cox at 11/2 and strongman Eddie Hall is 8/1.

Jonathan Ross’s guess, Jerome Flynn, is at 12/1.

Olympic-winning cyclist Chris Hoy is 20/1, while actor Alfie Allen, and singers James Blunt and Ricky Wilson are all 22/1.

Bear Grylls, Chris Evans, controversial cyclist Lance Armstrong, former footballer Ledley King, Martin Kemp, Rick Astley, and actor Taron Egerton are all longshots at 25/1.

Robin has kept people guessing (Credit: ITV)

Robin

Former JLS man Aston Merrygold is odds-on favourite to be Robin at 1/4.

Some way behind is Westlife singer Nicky Byrne at 5/1.

Next up is Olly Murs at 10/1, as well as former England footie ace Michael Owen and Peter Andre at 12/1.

Former EastEnders star Dean Gaffney and retired Dutch footballer Robin van Persie are at 25/1.

Even further behind are Bruno Mars and Marcus Rashford at 33/1.

Could Sue be Dragon? (Credit: ITV)

Dragon

Currently, comedian and former Bake Off host Sue Perkins is at evens to be Dragon.

Strong rumours (including a reported Instagram leak) suggest drag queen Courtney Act is also in the running at 7/4.

Other runners and riders include Michelle Visage at 4/1, Ruby Wax at 11/2 and current Dancing On Ice judge John Barrowman at 6/1.

Behind those celebs are comedian Susan Calman and rapper Todrick Hall at 14/1, and Ian ‘H’ Watkins at 20/1.

At the bottom of the list is Hollywood actress Whoopi Goldberg at 25/1.

Lots of names are connected to Badger (Credit: ITV)

Badger

There are plenty of names being bandied about when it comes to Badger.

American singing star Ne-Yo is a big favourite at 4/11 on, while Jay Kay and Ritchie Neville follow some way behind at 10/1.

Comedian Ross Noble is 12/1, while Strictly’s Kevin Clifton is 14/1.

Next, British actor Andy Serkis is 16/1, and Ben Shephard, Brian Cox, singer Jahmene Douglas, Mick Hucknall and Steve Backshall are all at 20/1.

Finally, musician Damon Albarn and David Myers are 33/1.

