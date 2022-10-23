The Larkins on ITV1: When is Mariette back?

The Larkins made a return to our screens last week for another exciting season, but there was no sign of Pop’s eldest daughter Mariette Larkin.

Mariette left the beautiful countryside of Kent to travel across Europe on her honeymoon, towards the end of the Christmas special last year.

But we are still yet to see Mariette make an appearance in series 2, as the newlywed is still on her romantic getaway with Charley.

But when will Mariette be back in The Larkins?

Mariette and Charley will be returning to the village very soon (Credit: ITV1)

When is Mariette back in The Larkins?

Mariette is the eldest Larkin daughter in the popular ITV series.

At the end of last year’s Christmas special, Mariette announced her engagement to Tok Stephen’s character Charley, and the pair tied the knot in front of their loved ones.

Throughout the show, viewers saw a spark between the young pair and we were all thrilled to see that they finally got their happy ending.

The newlyweds were then sent off on their honeymoon across Europe to enjoy their time together!

In series 2 episode 1, Mariette and Charley were still on their honeymoon.

The pair are enjoying their time together as husband and wife as they travel across the continent.

So when are they making a return to the village?

Eventually, Mariette and Charley will return home to the Kent countryside and reunite their family.

The pair will return to The Larkins midway through the new series, so keep an eye out!

Mariette Larkin will be played by Joelle Rae in series 2 (Credit: ITV1)

Who replaced Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette?

When Mariette and Charley DO return to the village, viewers will see a new face on Charley’s arm as another actress has taken on the role of his wife.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sabrina wouldn’t be returning as Mariette in series 2.

Although Sabrina hasn’t said anything publicly about her decision to leave, the Daily Mail reported that her departure was due to a “disagreement on set”.

Her publicist also claimed that she quit the show because of “scheduling clashes“.

However, her character has a pivotal role within the Larkin family, so ITV were forced to replace Sabrina.

In The Larkins series 2, Joelle Rae takes on the role of the eldest Larkin daughter.

Joelle Rae is a newcomer who previously made an appearance in Emmerdale as a character called Hannah back in 2021.

Talking with the Express, Joelle shared what it was like to join the cast of The Larkins.

She said: “It was all really exciting.

“I didn’t know a lot about The Larkins during the audition process and I didn’t realise how huge it was.

“Joining the cast was all very surreal for me.

“It was all very like ‘what’s going on, is this actually happening?!’

“But it was so welcoming, it didn’t feel as though I was walking onto set and everybody already knew each other; it felt like one big family.”

The Larkins series 2 episode 2 will air on Sunday 23 October on ITV1 at 8pm.

