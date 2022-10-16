The Larkins on ITV1: Who is Mariette actress Joelle Rae? Why has she replaced Sabrina Bartlett?

Joelle Rae joins The Larkins series 2 as eldest daughter Mariette, in a shock cast shake-up.

The newcomer replaces Sabrina Bartlett in the upcoming season of the ITV comedy drama.

The actress bagged the role of Mariette after Sabrina’s shocking exit from the show.

But who is the new member of The Larkins cast, and how old is she?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Joelle Rae plays Mariette in The Larkins season 2 (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Mariette in The Larkins season 2?

Joelle Rae has replaced Sabrina Bartlett in the cast of The Larkins series 2.

The actress has taken on the role of Mariette, replacing series 1 star Sabrina.

Joelle stars in the series alongside Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan, who play the iconic Pop and Ma Larkin.

She will also be joined by Tok Stephen who will reprise his role as Mariette’s husband Charley.

In season 2, Mariette and new husband Charley return home from her honeymoon.

But will it be a blissful return to the countryside, or trouble in paradise for the newlyweds?

Talking in a Q&A with ITV, Joelle revealed that she and co-star Lydia Page (who plays sister Primrose Larkin) have met each other before.

She said: “I actually trained with Lydia.

“We trained at a place called Television Workshop in Nottingham.

“Obviously when I heard that she was in it as well I was like: ‘Yeah! A familiar face!'”

Joelle then shared how joining the cast of The Larkins was “daunting”.

She said: “Coming into the cast, as somebody new it’s obviously always going to be quite daunting.

“But, since filming, we’ve obviously got a lot closer.”

Who is Joelle Rae?

Joelle Rae is a relative newcomer to acting.

Before her role as Mariette Larkin in The Larkins, she was perhaps best known for her role in the Netflix series Get Even.

She played red-lipstick-wearing Jemima in 2020 – her first ever TV role.

The actress went on to star in the 2020 film My Dad’s Christmas Date, and played a waitress in Starstruck the following year.

Emmerdale fans might recognised her as Hannah from three episodes in 2021.

Joelle Rae will star alongside Tok Stephen in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Why did Joelle Rae replace Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette in The Larkins?

Joelle Rae replaced Sabrina Bartlett in The Larkins season 2 after the actress left the show.

Sabrina left the series following a “scheduling clash”, according to her publicist.

However, the Daily Mail claimed that she quit the show due to a very different reason.

According to the publication, Sabrina left The Larkins following a “disagreement on set”.

Another source close to the actress also claimed that Sabrina had split from the agency who represented her as a result of the disagreement, which they described as “sensitive”.

One member of The Larkins crew said: “Tok is back, but we are sad and surprised that Sabrina is not.

“We all assumed Tok wouldn’t be back when Sabrina quit.

“The last we heard was that there would be a new duo playing Mariette and Charley.

“Sabrina loved the show. It is a great shame she has decided to leave.”

Joelle Rae replaces Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette in The Larkins series 2 (Credit: ITV)

How old is Joelle Rae?

Joelle Rae is a young and rising actress who’s fairly new to the TV industry.

She is currently 21 years of age.

How tall is Joelle Rae?

According to her acting agency Revolution Talent, Joelle is 5ft 4.

The description also says she has hazel eyes, and dark brown hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joelle Rae (@thejoellerae)

Is Joelle Rae in Instagram?

Actress Joelle Rae IS on Instagram, and she has 29,000 followers.

You can find her at @thejoellerae.

We’ve had a quick stalk for you, and she mainly posts pictures of herself looking stunning in various poses.

She also shows off her multiple tattoos…

What would Pop Larkin say?

Read more: The Larkin star Bradley Walsh in Coronation Street: Who did he play? Could he ever return?

The Larkins will return for season 2 on Sunday October 16 2022 at 8pm on ITV1.

Are you looking forward to The Larkins season 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.