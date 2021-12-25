Bradley Walsh has spilled secrets from the Christmas special of The Larkins, in which he’ll appear alongside son Barney.

The popular presenter of The Chase teased the exciting new Christmas Day episode during a chat with Jonathan Ross, last week.

The Larkins At Christmas will air on Christmas Day on ITV and ITV Hub (Credit: ITV)

What did Bradley Walsh say about The Larkins Christmas special?

Bradley first told Jonathan a bit about the plot line.

He said: “Someone in the village becomes a burglar. Everyone loses their presents and their things they love dearly.

“It’s Pop’s job to go and get it all back. He’s a lovable character. Most of the village love him and the family. It’s his job to get it back for Christmas.”

He added: “It’s a great show and I loved working on the Christmas special. We had all the snow machines.”

Bradley Walsh and son Barney are back in The Larkins and Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

What did he say about Barney?

Bradley also revealed that son Barney appears in the Christmas special.

“Barney plays PC Harness,” he told Jonathan. “It’s nice working with him again.”

Indeed, the pair have quite the bond, and he told Jonathan that they really do get on well.

“We do [get on well]. He’s a great lad Barney.

“I’ve said it on many occasions – he’s the person I always wanted to be.”

Opening up about their special bond, he added: “He’s got wonderful humility, he’s very sensitive. He takes after his mum, thankfully.

“He’s much more gentle than I am.”

When is Breaking Dad back?

The pair are also returned on Christmas Eve with a brand-new episode of their travel show Breaking Dad.

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas is available on ITV Hub.

You can catch The Larkins Christmas special on ITV on Christmas Day at 9pm. It’ll be on the Hub from 7am Christmas morning.

