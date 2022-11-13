Primrose in The Larkins: How old is actress Lydia Page?

Primrose in The Larkins has become a another ‘perfick’ new season of.

Lydia stars alongside Bradley Walsh and BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan in the beloved TV show.

And in the new series her character takes the spotlight as she meets her new love interest!

But who is the actress and how old is she?

Lydia Page playing Primrose Larkin in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

The Larkins: Who is Lydia Page?

Many may recognise Lydia Page for playing the role of Primrose Larkin in the ITV drama The Larkins.

Lydia is a British actress who grew up in Leicestershire, England.

Having developed a passion for acting, Lydia joined Nottingham’s Television Workshop in 2017.

She then trained as a member of the National Youth Theatre in London in 2018.

Lydia then rose to fame after playing Mildred Hubble in series 4 of The Worst Witch in 2020.

Lydia Page plays Primrose Larkin in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Who does Lydia Page play in The Larkins?

Lydia Page plays one of Pop’s daughters, Primrose Larkin in the popular series.

During the first season, Primrose was still in school and didn’t have time to focus on boys.

But after her sister, Mariette, got married last season, it’s now Primrose’s turn at finding love in season two.

In the new season, the Larkin daughter has fallen head over heels for the new vicar, Reverend Candy, played by Maxim Ays.

But there’s a slight problem…

Reverend Candy is hesitant about starting a romance with Primrose, as she’s only just left school.

Joanna Scanlan, who plays Ma Larkin also told Radio Times: “Unfortunately, because Reverend Candy’s quite a thoughtful person and Primrose is quite a thoughtful person, they both find it very difficult to just say how they feel, and Ma feels slightly irritated that they don’t just get on with it.”

But will the pair eventually find love, or will it be a summer of heartbreak for Primrose?

Lydia Page is 20 years old (Credit: ITV)

The Larkins: How old is Lydia Page?

Lydia Page was born on May 29, 2002.

This means that she is 20 years old.

Is Lydia Page related to Maisie Smith?

While we were enjoying the new season of The Larkins, we couldn’t help but notice how much Lydia Page and Maisie Smith look alike.

The resemblance between the pair is uncanny!

Maisie Smith is another popular actress who you may recognise from playing Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders.

She also appeared in the feature film The Other Boleyn Girl.

So, are the two related in real life?

As far as we know, Lydia and Maisie are not related.

Sadly, neither one of the pair has revealed that they are related or know of each other in any way.

What is Lydia Page’s net worth?

Following Lydia’s success on the popular TV show The Larkins, The Daily Biography claims her net worth is between £50k and £1 million.

So, anyone’s guess really. Let’s just say that she has made a promising start in what can be a very lucrative career, though, so her financial future is looking bright!

Lydia Page starred in BBC’S Casualty (Credit: ITV)

The Larkins: What has Lydia Page been in?

Lydia began her acting career in 2020, when she took on the role of Mildred Hubble in series 4 of The Worst Witch.

Mildred Hubble was originally played by Bella Ramsay, but the actress left the series after season 3 to focus on her mental health.

Bella announced the news of her exit in an Instagram post, saying: “Forever grateful for my time as Mildred in The Worst Witch…but there is a time for everything under the sun. And I decided last year, before series four started filming, that it was my time to say goodbye to Mildred. Thank you, fans, for all your support, thank you to the crew over the three years, thank you to all the residents of Cackles Academy. Thank you to Jill Murphy for this wonderful world you created.”

Lydia also played Caitlin Demby in an episode BBC’s Casualty.

Earlier this year, the actress went on to star as Siobhan, alongside Rosy McEwen and Kerrie Hayes, in the film Blue Jean.

Blue Jean is a drama that follows a closeted teacher in the 1980s, who’s pushed to the brink when a student threatens to expose her sexuality.

Is Lydia Page dating anyone?

We don’t know much about Lydia’s love life, but we can assume that the actress is currently single.

The star has decided to keep her personal life very much private, and she also chooses not to share her life on social media either.

Read more: The Larkins on ITV: Everything you need to know about PC Harness actor Barney Walsh, Bradley’s son

The next episode of The Larkins will air on Sunday, November 13 on ITV.

Are you enjoying the new season of The Larkins? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.