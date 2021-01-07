The Chase star Paul Sinha has opened up on the impact his Parkinson’s disease has had on his quizzing skills.

The 50-year-old revealed that while he does suffer from “bouts of tiredness”, he’s still taking part in various quizzes as “Parkinson’s can be the beginning of a journey, not the end.”

The Beat The Chasers star was first diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition in June 2019.

The Chase star Paul Sinha has opened up on his Parkinson’s battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Chase: What did Paul Sinha say?

However, Paul insists he isn’t ready to give up on quizzing just yet.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, he said: “Parkinson’s is a disease process which may or may not deeply affect how I quiz.

“Though there’s no doubt the medication creates irregular bouts of tiredness that don’t really help.

“But getting probable COVID in March was in many ways worse because it totally knocked out my enthusiasm for engaging with what was going on in the real world.”

He added: “In 2020 emerged some quiz heroes who organised stuff. Leagues, competitions etc. Online Quiz League. Wikiquiz. 30@6pm. Quarantine Quiz League. The BQA. Mimir’s Well.

“As a result I get to quiz against the best in the UK and the best in the world. Relentlessly.

“As my dopamine depletes, I spend every day pushing myself, at both non speed and speed quizzing.”

His final tweet read: “And the results have been notable.”

Paul admitted he suffers from ‘irregular bouts of tiredness’ (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

Fans rushed to show their support, with one commenting: “Wishing you all the best Paul. Keep going, you are doing a great job.”

A second added: “You’re my favourite chaser Paul, you’re doing a great job of bringing about the much needed awareness for this disease. Wish you all the very best of health.”

A third wrote: “Control the Parkinson’s, don’t let the Parkinson’s control you… Top guy Paul!”

A fourth said: “I’ve watched every night this week & you’re the best chaser by a mile Paul! Top performance every night. Stay safe.”

The Chaser also battled COVID last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Would Paul quit The Chase?

Despite his health struggles, Paul’s brain is still functioning brilliantly on The Chase.

However, he previously admitted he would leave the ITV show if his health deteriorated.

Appearing on Loose Women, Paul explained: “The brain is my job… it worries me, I want my brain to be as good as it can be. What pleases me is that my brain seems to be operating at full.”

Asked about his future, he said: “I do know that when I stop answering questions at speed, The Chase won’t fire me, I’ll say, ‘It’s been a lovely journey, you’ve treated me very well, see you later.'”

