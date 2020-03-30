The Chase's Paul Sinha shares health update after coronavirus fear

Paul Sinha has updated his fans after he suspected he had coronavirus.

Last week, Paul took a step back from social media as he was feeling "shattered".

For the first time in ten days I feel vaguely alive. I hope it’s not a trick. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) March 30, 2020

Read more: The Chase viewers think Paul Sinha had 'easy' questions as he beats team

What did he say on Twitter?

At the time, Paul tweeted: "I’m already fairly unwell and I had to deal with anger and guilt in equal measure yesterday.

"The net result is I will be taking a massive step back on here. I'm shattered. Everyone please stay safe."

For the first time in ten days I feel vaguely alive.

However, on Monday morning (March 30), Paul told his Twitter followers: "For the first time in ten days I feel vaguely alive. I hope it’s not a trick."

It comes after Paul said it's "likely" he had coronavirus last weekend.

Paul Sinha thinks he experienced coronavirus symptoms (Credit: ITV)

Coronavirus fears

He said on Twitter: "Although I can't be sure and I can't be tested it seems likely I have coronavirus.

"Started social distancing a few days too late.

"Anyone upsets me; I'll be around to sneeze in your home."

He later added that he can't recall having been in close contact with anyone other than his husband, Olly, since March 10.

The ITV fave said: "Since then I don't think i've been within coughing distance of anyone. I cant remember the last time i saw anyone who wasn't my husband."

Although I cant be sure and i cant be tested it seems likely i have Coronavirus .Started social distancing a few days too late. Anyone upsets me; I'll be around to sneeze in your home — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) March 22, 2020

Read more: 'Shattered' Paul Sinha takes step back from Twitter amidst coronavirus fear

Paul - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's last June - later explained that he had been feeling exhausted, and this is what led to him thinking it could be coronavirus.

What did he say?

He wrote: "It seems that loads of us may have had it in the last few weeks, but the range of symptoms is very variable.

"The suspicious symptom, for me, is the exhaustion. New territory."

It comes after the government confirmed that the whole of the UK is now on "emergency footing" in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Housing Secretary said the move was an "unprecedented step" at Downing Street on Sunday, March 29.

Have you experienced coronavirus symptoms? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.