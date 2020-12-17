Taskmaster on C4: When is the Christmas special?

Taskmasters on C4 has been given its first ever festive special. So when is the Taskmaster Christmas special on?

And who is taking part?

Here’s everything you need to know about the special one-off episode.

Five famous faces join the Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant Alex Horne (Credit: C4)

When is the Taskmaster Christmas special on?

Alex Horne’s BAFTA-winning show will return with a one-off Taskmaster festive special on C4.

For the first time ever, the Task Cottage doors will be opened to five famous faces in Taskmaster’s New Year Treat.

Greg Davies will set ludicrous challenges with his Little Assistant scuttling in tow…

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat airs on New Year’s Day at 9pm on C4.

Who is taking part in Taskmaster’s New Year Treat?

Strictly’s Shirley Ballas joins the cast for the socially distanced episode.

She joins Four Weddings and a Funeral actor John Hannah and C4 news reader Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan also takes part, as does Supermarket Sweep host Rylan Clark-Neal.

Looks like it’s going to be a cracking episode!

Shirley Ballas joins the festive episode of Taskmaster on C4 (Credit: C4)

What is Taskmaster?

Taskmaster is a BAFTA-winning comedy game show originally created by Alex Horne.

Greg Davies stars as the all-powerful Taskmaster who, with the help of his loyal assistant Alex, sets out to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of five comedians through a series of strange and surreal challenges.

The comedy originally aired on Dave, before being snapped up by C4.

Channel 4 commissioned six series of the show, following the nine which aired on UKTV’s Dave.

Rylan Clark-Neal takes part in Taskmaster’s New Year Treat (Credit: C4)

Who hosts Taskmaster on C4?

Comedian and Inbetweeners star Greg Davies is the Taskmaster.

Creator and writer Alex Horne is the loyal assistant.

