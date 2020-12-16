Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judge Shirley Ballas has teased that the sizzling chemistry between Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice is off the charts.

The GMB star and her Strictly dance partner have had tongues wagging ever since they first stepped onto the dance floor.

The pair’s undeniable chemistry has gone down a treat with viewers, with many believing that there’s sparks between the pair.

Shirley says there was chemistry between Ranvir and Giovanni on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 (Credit: BBC)

What did Shirley Ballas say about Ranvir Singh on Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Judge Shirley has confessed that even she’s noticed it too.

As a result, she admits that at one point she thought the pair might share a saucy moment!

Read more: Ranvir Singh on Strictly: GMB star pays gushing tribute to Giovanni amid fears she’s ‘disappointed’ the dancer

She told WhatsOnTV: “When Ranvir did that Argentine tango, I thought I was going to lose the plot! That was sizzling, it was chemistry beyond the scale of chemistry – at one point I thought she was going to kiss him!”

“I thought, ‘woo, this is a turning point for this young lady’ – who would have thought she could have brought that sexual side of herself out? She had to dig deep to do that,” added Shirley.

Fans couldn’t save Ranvir during the semi-final (Credit: BBC)

Ranvir booted off Strictly

Meanwhile, Ranvir recently became eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing alongside Giovanni.

The pair missed out on a spot in the final this weekend.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly poses with daughter Rosie in unrecognisable throwback snap

Opening up about her disappointment, she said: “Sadly it was not to be – but what a way to go… on a beautiful Waltz that got a score of 8,9,9 on the semi-final of @bbcstrictly.

“I couldn’t have done any more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv)

“My incredible partner – you @pernicegiovann1 tried your best to get me to the final and I’m just disappointed for you.”

She added: “I adore you. My feet are relieved to not be punished any more and although my heart is a little sad for tonight.

Read more: Ranvir Singh on Strictly: GMB star pays gushing tribute to Giovanni amid fears she’s ‘disappointed’ the dancer

“Thank you to everyone @bbcstrictly for allowing me to be part of the show and thank you to everyone who voted and supported us for the last two months.

“What a privilege to be part of a show that gives so much joy to the country in this year of 2020.”

Will you enjoy watching Ranvir on Lorraine? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.