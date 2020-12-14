Ranvir Singh says she feels disappointed for her Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice.

The charismatic Strictly Come Dancing couple were kicked off the show on Sunday evening.

Much to viewers despair, both Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer on the Strictly semi-final.

Throughout the series Ranvir and Giovanni’s heated chemistry was noted by Strictly viewers.

Some even wondered if they were falling romantically for one another.

Ranvir Singh paid a lovely tribute to Giovanni Pernice (Credit: BBC)

What did Ranvir say about Giovanni?

And in Ranvir’s social media tribute to Giovanni, she says she ‘adores him’ but is ‘disappointed’ for him.

Addressing her some 89,000 Strictly followers, she shared: “Sadly it was not to be – but what a way to go.. on a beautiful Waltz that got a score of 8,9,9 on the semi-final of @bbcstrictly I couldn’t have done anymore! My incredible partner – you @pernicegiovann1 tried your best to get me to the final and I’m just disappointed for you.

“I adore you.My feet are relieved to not be punished anymore and although my heart is a little sad for tonight – I am genuinely proud of what we achieved from below zero ability and confidence to start with to feeling magical in the Paso, Foxtrot, the American Smooth, Argentine Tango, Viennese Waltz, and a classic Waltz !”

Ranvir and Giovanni had fantastic chemistry (Credit: BBC)

How are Ranvir’s fans reacting to her Strictly exit?

Before adding: “With a Cha cha and Jive squeezed in for good measure. Thank you to everyone @bbcstrictly for allowing me to be part of the show and thank you to everyone who voted and supported us for the last two months. What a privilege to be part of a show that gives so much joy to the country in this year of 2020 xxx.”

The Good Morning Britain host’s followers rushed to congratulate Ranvir on making it this far on the BBC show.

Her GMB pal Richard Arnold posted: “Class from beginning to end old friend.”

And her Strictly competitor Maisie Smith praised: “I feel honoured to have danced on the same stage as such a wonderful person well done beautiful xxx.”

One user praised: “Beautiful dancer and a beautiful person. You may not have won the glitter ball but you have won the nation’s heart.”



A second user lamented: “Heartbroken for you… favourite couple to watch, ever! You’re such a dream.”

And a third user gushed: “My favourite from the start, beautiful dancer, beautiful lady inside and out.”

